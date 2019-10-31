Synthetic Aperture Radar Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

Market Overview - The global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market was valued at USD 2. 45 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 5. 18 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11. 6%, during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

Radar has long been utilized for military and non-military purposes, across a wide variety of applications, such as imaging, guidance, remote sensing, and global positioning. In the 1950s, the side looking airborne radar (SLAR) was developed, which allowed for scanning by a fixed beam, pointed to the side, with the aircraft’s motion moving the beam across the land.

- SAR is a microwave sensor, which is capable of producing high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface. A SAR system sends electromagnetic pulses from a radar mounted on an airborne or space-borne platform to a particular area of interest on the ground and records the return signals.

- The performance of a SAR system depends on a variety of factors, many of which are interdependent in some manner.

- Widely knows as DS-SAR, the satellite will carry a SAR imaging payload, capable of taking images under all weather conditions. DS-SAR will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of Singapore’s government agencies, including for maritime security and the detection of oil spills. At the same time, the images captured by DS-SAR will be used to enhance ST Electronics’ commercial imagery services.



Synthetic-aperture radar is a form of radar that is used to create two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions of objects, such as landscapes. SAR uses the motion of the radar antenna over a target region to provide finer spatial resolution than conventional beam-scanning radars.



In military applications, a synthetic aperture radar is used to detect surface features, like building complexes and missile sites, and topographical features of the surrounding terrain. Thus, it is used in battlefield reconnaissance, weapon guidance, and mission planning for future operations.

- The increase in the military and defense spending is enabling the defense sector to develop missiles with improved precision targeting. Compared to an airborne SAR, missile-borne SAR has various important characteristics, such as high flight speed with straight movement and a large squint angle, which are crucial elements in measuring the precision in real-time.

- With radar imaging having robust characteristics and being capable of functioning in varying weather conditions consistently, and remote monitoring, the use of SAR is one of the most effective methods to improve the guidance accuracy of medium and long-range missiles.

- With applications, such as weapons fire-control (missiles or guns) and accuracy control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, air, and spaceborne SAR systems are expected to witness a high adoption over ground-based systems.

- SAR is frequently used by unmanned aerial aircrafts to map and image terrain and to provide surveillance to track and identify moving objects owing to which the US Army had awarded a nearly USD 99 million contract for small synthetic aperture radars (SAR) systems, in a move that continues a trend toward adding radar capabilities to smaller unmanned aerial vehicles.



- The United States has been a pioneer in the field of advanced technologies and applications across the military, agriculture, and oil and mining exploration sectors. In 2016, the US government eased the laws aimed at allowing drone use for agriculture, research and development, educational and academic use, and power line, and pipeline and antenna inspections, among various others.

- Owing to this, the Federal Aviation Authority estimates that the commercial drone fleet will grow from 42,000 at the end of 2016 to about 442,000 aircraft by 2021, further driving the demand for SAR in drone deployment.

- Moreover, the region is also home to major players in the market studied, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Company. Thus, the region is a prominent innovation hub for the market studied.

- In 2017, the Department of Defense agency developed a sensor for fighter pilots to peer through the oil fire. The agency stated that its video synthetic aperture radar program deploys a high-frequency sensor that can operate through clouds as effective as current electro-optical and infrared sensors operate in clear weather.

- Moreover, in the United States, after the 9/11 terror attacks, there has been a significant rise in the demand for effective security and surveillance systems. Recently, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) teamed up with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, a supplier of innovative surveillance products, to deploy holistic security solutions to ensure the safety of the residents of Memphis. With the help of wide-area surveillance System, the Memphis city has also built a Real-Time Crime Center, which can be used to monitor live video feeds and provide crucial information to officers prior to arriving at a crime scene.

- Owing to this, recently law enforcement authorities have started the deployment of drones for surveillance, as they offer an effective real-time solution to track fugitives. The police departments of Arkansas, Little Rock, Miami- Dade, Florida, and Arlington, Texas have reported the use of drones for surveillance. SAR technology vendors are expected to leverage the potential opportunities in the drones and surveillance departments to increase their dominance over other imaging technologies in the market.



- The SAR market is moderately fragmented and consists of several international and regional vendors. Moreover, due to relatively moderate product differentiation, the companies are heavily investing in developing strategic decisions, in order to maintain a distinct competitive advantage, through collaborations and acquisitions.

- Overall, the market is competitive, and this is likely to increase within the forecast period, considering that the companies are moving towards collaboration with analytics firms, to enhance their product offerings.

- Some of the key players in Synthetic Aperture Radar Market are Cobham, Bae systems.



- UPNM, MIGHT, and ASELSAN MALAYSIA Sdn. Bhd. signed the Cooperation Agreement. The parties have approved on the local development of Remote Controlled Weapon Systems in Malaysia and also co-development of R&D programs that are to be determined.

- Cobham announced the launch of the first product, in a new line of masts, known as SkyHigh. Cobham’s lightweight SkyHigh SH333/20-3,3 mast is the first in a new range of telescopic masts that provide rapid deployment, up to 20 m, with a compact footprint.



