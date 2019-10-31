The North America mushroom market accounted for US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 3.51 Bn by 2027

Rising consumption of processed food items and increasing awareness among consumers, about the health benefits of mushroom in the U. S, Canada, and Mexico are some of the primary factors driving the North America mushroom market.

Nowadays, consumers are increasingly accepting dried and frozen food. The processed mushroom comes in the market as frozen, canned, and dried, whereas demand for dried is driven by rising adoption for organic food and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Dried mushroom has no added preservatives, vitamin D, and natural product content due to which increasing the demand among consumers.

Moreover, the rise in adoption of mushroom in several food recipes and packed food products would drive the North America mushroom market in the region.Further, substantial growth in demand from the healthy product industry delivers substantial growth opportunities to the North America industry players in the near future.



The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach and boost its position in the North America mushroom market.



In the North America region, rising consumer’s preference towards vegan foods is one of the factors for mushroom as a meat substitute.There is a growing interest in plant-based products, and also consumers nowadays are preferring to reduce their meat consumption, this is also driving demand for mushrooms.



Consumers prefer to swap meat dishes alternatives with the plant-based product and ingredient.Growing urbanization and fast pace lifestyle are demanding for diverse types of food products, that are also beneficial for consumer health.



Thus, research & developments in the food sector, along with variations in demands have introduced several novel products in the food and beverage industry.Mushroom is considered as the best alternative for meat as they are high in fiber, protein, and low in fat and cholesterol free.



Further, alternative for meat leads to an increase in the consumption of vegetables and reduce meat consumption while maintaining meat taste, as meat can be easily replaced with mushroom without compromising taste and satisfaction. With the growing adoption of plant-based products and consumers preferring for an alternative of meat consumption, the North America mushroom market would drive in the near future.



Based on the processed form segment, the dried mushroom segment is leading the North America mushroom market.Dried mushroom is one of the forms of processed mushroom.



Its popularity has exploded to the point that several companies in North America are taking action to supply a growing demand.Companies in the North America region produce and distribute dried mushrooms for the consumers.



These mushrooms are convenient for making instant foods soups, and sauces.Nowadays, factory supplies dried mushrooms that are fully traceable, more sustainable, and guaranteed to be free of pesticides.



The progress of North America dried mushroom market is propelled by growing health consciousness among consumers and the rising demand for organic food. Dried mushroom are high in vitamin and fueling North America mushroom market.



The overall North America mushroom market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Mushroom market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the mushroom market based on all the segmentation provided for the North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mushroom industry. Some of the players present in the mushroom market are Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Greenyard Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., New Hampshire Mushroom Company, Phillips Mushroom Farm, and The Mushroom Company.

