US Dental X-Ray Market to 2027 - US Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type and Application. The US dental X-ray market is expected to reach US$ 2,144. 0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,040. 1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.

6% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the dental X-ray market is primarily attributed to the technological developments in dental X-ray, rising Incidences of dental problems in the US, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor, such as limited reimbursements and high costs of dental X-ray during the forecast period.



Additionally, other factors, such as increasing awareness regarding dental health, are contributed to the growth of the US dental X-ray market.The majority of the population across the US do not visit dentists more often.



Also, access to dental care is generally covered under the private healthcare sector.Therefore, these factors restrict market growth.



Most of the dental conditions are preventable and also share common risk factors with the other chronic illness. Moreover, the ignorance and negligence for the dental problems are higher among the people. Across the world, several governments in the nations are supporting through oral health education and awareness communities and more. For instance, In the US, the American Dental Association has initiated the National Children’s Dental Health Month. They promote the benefits of proper oral health to children and their caregivers, such as teachers and many others. Thus, owing to the increasing awareness, plans are likely to increase the growth of the dental X-ray market.

For instance, in July 2018, Danaher Corporation declared that it would proceed on spin-off its Dental segment into an independent, publicly-traded company, named as "DentalCo". Thus, similar potential activities of major players that are beneficial from the commercial as well as therapeutic and diagnostic perspectives are expected to create an opportunistic scenario for the growth of the dental X-ray market in the coming years.

In 2018, the digital segment held the most significant market share 62.0% of the dental X-ray market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to capacity to the reduced time needed for diagnosis and also to enhance the quality of image, captured in the X-ray machines. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The US dental X-ray market is dominated by intraoral X-ray segment in 2018 with a considerable market share of 53.1%, by type. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. However, extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the main applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic procedures for oral problems.

In 2018, the medical segment held a considerable market share of 45.1% of the dental x-ray market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher applicability in gum, oral, and tooth-related disease diagnostics and treatment. However, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for dental X-ray included in the report are American Dental Association (ADA), Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and others.

