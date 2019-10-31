Growth Opportunities in the Circular Economy of European Sludge Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2025

Innovative business models such as asset management and sludge retail followed by disruptive applications like hydrogen fuel from sludge will drive the circular economy of European sludge treatment systems market.

Europe is an established market with respect to sludge treatment.



However, many utilities in the region suffer from ageing infrastructure where retrofits and rehabilitation will be the key market along with technologies addressing micropollutants in sludge. The recent approval granted by the European Commission for fertiliser generated sludge will serve as one of the key drivers as it minimises waste, lowers energy consumption and also reduces the risk of phosphorus shortage.

