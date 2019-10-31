Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Announces Tech Market Division, Launches First Product on www.ninjaquestion.com for the Education Market

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) announced today that the company has launched their Tech Market Division. Our first product announcement is the Ninja Question software application. Have you ever wanted to ask a question in class and have been to shy or afraid to ask it? https://ninjaquestion.com/ is the answer!

One of the most important things for instruction is data. Teachers need this data to understand how to effectively teach their students. The best data comes from students themselves, and it usually comes in the form of questions. However, many students do not ask questions because of shyness, fear, or peer pressure. Ninja Question has solved this problem. It offers teachers a way to get up-to-the-second data in the form of anonymously asked questions that appear on the board. Students who are otherwise shy can now ask their questions in class, and Teachers can get the data that they need to change instruction. This all leads to a successful learning environment. Ninja Question is easy; the teacher presents a pin, students login on their devices, and then they ask questions that anonymously appear on the board. Up-to-the-second data driven instruction.



“There are so many applications for Ninja Question,” states Rick Wilson, President, ATM. “Our main focus is the 3.7 million K-12 school teachers throughout the U.S., but also Colleges, Universities, and corporate conference/meetings could benefit from Ninja Question.”



We are so excited about Ninja Question. With every class in California and most other states having a smart board in their classrooms, this application is perfect for capturing important data for teachers. Through our in-house social media platform advertising and Facebook Business Manager ad targeting, we have a goal of having over 500,000 teacher subscriptions for Ninja Question next year.



About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.



Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.



Safe Harbor Statement



Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

