Envision Solar (EVSI) Provides More Solar Powered EV Chargers to One of Nation’s Top National Security Research & Development Labs, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, As Part Of A Third Follow-On Order

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has issued another purchase order to add to its existing fleet of EV ARC™ units. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is a research and development institution for science and technology applied to national security.



This third order from LLNL brings the total number of EV ARC™ units deployed at the Livermore location to five. The latest EV ARC™ units were delivered with integrated ChargePoint™ chargers for fleet vehicles.

“The flexibility of the EV ARC™ as an infrastructure solution that we can add where and when we need them, without having to go through extensive planning, construction and utility interconnections, makes it an ideal product for our site,” said Stu Jossey of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. “This is an American-made, plug-and-play solution which allows us to install the charger of our choice but without the costs and headaches of construction, without a utility bill and without the risk of losing our EV charging during a blackout.”

“No one understands the need for reliable technology better than our national labs,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “Their repeated orders for our products represent the strongest endorsement we could hope for. I’m very proud to have delivered on this follow-on order and to continue to serve their growing needs.”

Envision has installed EV ARC™ products with a variety of EV charging solutions at four National Laboratories to date. As these facilities -- and others like them -- continue to electrify their fleets of vehicles and add EV charging for visitors, Envision anticipates further orders.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by the patented EnvisionTrak™ solar tracking system, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

