Canned Food Drive Expected to Provide 6,000 Meals to Area Hungry

Indian Head Casino is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon, represented by the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute tribes.

Indian Head Casino Partners With the Warm Springs Food Bank During Annual “Cans for Coins” Event

The fall season is typically one of abundance. By raising awareness of hunger at this time of year, we remind people that hunger is present every single day of the year.” — Belinda Chavez, Director of Marketing, Indian Head Casino

WARM SPRINGS, OREGON, USA, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three tons of food will nourish the bodies and minds of hungry Oregon neighbors this fall. That's the goal set by Indian Head Casino during their annual Cans for Coins food drive benefiting the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church Food Bank according to Belinda Chavez, Director of Marketing. And that's the equivalent of providing 6,000 meals for those in need.

Indian Head Casino has a long history with the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church Food Bank in support of its mission to end hunger in Central Oregon. Through partnerships with this organization and others, Indian Head Casino makes giving back to the community a corporate priority.

"We recognize the need in our own community," Chavez said. "And as a company, we're in a unique position to do something about it. We ask that our guests and gamers get involved by bringing in cans of food, and in doing so, they earn slot play here Indian Head Casino."

The Cans for Coins food drive kicks off on November 4. Guests who bring in 10 cans of food earn $10 in Bonus Slot Play every Monday through Thursday for the duration of the food drive, which ends December 19. Canned goods must be a minimum size of 10 oz, with an expiration date of beyond six months.

Warm Springs Presbyterian Church Food Bank is a partner agency with Oregon’s Hunger Prevention Coalition, Oregon Food Bank and Neighbor Impact. Indian Head Casino plans to deliver all donated canned goods to the Food Bank in both late November and late December, benefiting local families and individuals within Warm Springs Reservation.

It's no coincidence that the Cans for Coins food drive takes place every autumn, said Chavez.

"The fall season is typically one of abundance," she said. "By raising awareness of hunger in our community at this time of year, we make a lasting impact in hearts and minds. We remind people that hunger is present every single day of the year."

Canned food items may be dropped off at the Player’s Club, located inside Indian Head Casino.



# # #

About Indian Head Casino: Link: www.IndianHeadCasino.com

Indian Head Casino is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, represented by the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute tribes. The exterior of the casino was designed to resemble the historic fishing scaffolds at Celilo Falls, an integral aspect in the culture of the Warm Springs tribes. It is situated across Highway 26 from the Museum at Warm Springs, allowing visitors to experience the rich history and culture of the region.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.