Best Seller: "Getting Old Sucks!", Will Be Free to Download For 2 More Days

101 Ways to a Happier, Healthier and Fun Senior Life.

SUSSEX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After having trained in the martial arts for over 50 years and having owned and operated a number of businesses, 72 year old Michael Pace lays out 101 tips, tactics, ideas and activities for a healthy, happy and fun senior life. Whether you are in your fifties, sixties, seventies or older, this book will help you make your senior days better and more enjoyable.“Hanshi” Pace has owned and operated martial arts schools for over 30 years. Additionally he is a former Chevrolet dealer and has run a successful self-defense video business as well and has been an adviser to thousands of students and many business owners. He is the author of a comprehensive leadership training manual as well as a parental training guide entitled, “Success 4 Your Child,” 13 Life Lessons You Can Teach Your Child.In these pages , in simple, plain English, you will discover:1. A volume of great ideas to Improve Your Health and Fitness.2. A plethora of ideas to Expand Your Horizons and make Senior living Fun.3. How to Control Your Weight and Increase Your Energy.4. Methods of Living that will Help You Continue to Grow Personally and Stay Relevant.5. Great ideas for Senior Exercise and Fitness including his Personal Regime.6. Baby Boomer strategies for Dealing with Wills, Trusts and other Financial Issues.7. Simple Ideas to Deal with Family and Relationship Problems that Seniors Face.8. How to Avoid Becoming a “Dinosaur” and Stay Up with Modern Technology.Best Seller - "Getting Old Sucks!" is a Free Amazon download for the next two days.



