Image Protect Announces On-Schedule Deployment of State-of-the-Art Fotofy Programmatic Ad Exchange

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to announce the live launch of the Company’s proprietary programmatic ad exchange, an advanced Supply Side Platform (“SSP”) that will initially incorporate over fifty (50) market-leading Demand Side Platforms, including Google, Criteo, Acuity, Appreciate, Mobusi, Admixer, and Mobvista.



This release is pursuant to the Company’s release dated October 3, which advised that the Fotofy Ad Exchange (the “Exchange”) would go live on November 1, 2019. Management confirms that the Company has successfully achieved this goal, and the exchange will go live as planned and on schedule.

Image Protect CTO, Jonathan Thomas, remarked, “Functionally, our exchange is truly state-of-the-art. And we ended up doing it almost completely in-house, which is a tremendous testament to our guys in the trenches. There’s really no downside to eliminating third-party relationships from the equation. It just means more will flow to the bottom line with every partner that comes on board to bid for real estate in our growing embedded image content network.”

The Fotofy SSP Exchange will incorporate both “tiered bidding” and the more advanced “header bidding” system, marking it out as among the most cutting-edge resources for advertisers and publishers seeking to find advantageous shared terms.

The Fotofy Platform launched in August and has demonstrated dramatic growth in user participation since that launch, recently logging month-over-month growth of 560% in average daily image impressions, 4,000% in submitted images, and 1,089% in image embeds for images shared directly from the Fotofy Image Marketplace at Fotofy.com.

Management notes that it is this growth in platform participation that ultimately creates the upside, but having a proprietary ad exchange armed with market-leading capabilities – without having to bring in a third-party service to administer the process – provides the most efficient bottom-line path to maximizing the monetization of that upside potential for shareholders.

“Our Exchange offers the most advanced ‘header bidding’ technology to present publishers with the best possible playing field, and to incentivize the fastest possible expansion of our digital real estate, which in turn promises to lure the biggest brands onto the Fotofy Exchange,” continued Mr. Goldman. “This is going live right now. The growth in platform participation from image creators and image users is one hundred percent organic thus far. We expect that to significantly accelerate as we begin to deploy considerable marketing resources over coming weeks.”

The Fotofy Platform is an emerging leader in the programmatic digital advertising landscape, which is expected to grow to over $300 billion in 2019.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

