Cerence and Wuling Motors Partner to Build WIND, Indonesia’s First Intelligent Car Platform

Wuling’s WIND (Wuling Indonesian Command) Honored with 2019 Apresiasi Inovasi Award in the Technology Category

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that its Cerence Drive platform powers Wuling Motors’ award-winning WIND (Wuling Indonesian Command), Indonesia’s first Indonesian-language voice control technology platform that marks a significant deployment for Cerence in the region.



Summoned with a simple, “Halo Wuling,” WIND is available in all variants of the award-winning Wuling Almaz and was recently recognized with a 2019 Apresiasi Inovasi Award in the technology category. With natural interaction in the local language, Bahasa Indonesia, WIND enables seamless operation of and interaction with in-car features ranging from opening and closing the sunroof and windows to controlling in-car entertainment and running diagnostics for vehicle issues.

“WIND is the first of its kind in Indonesia, ushering in a new era of automotive innovation in our region,” said Yin Yi, Brand & Marketing Director, Wuling Motors. “As our cars become more advanced and as there are an increasing number of features to navigate, the easy and natural voice-powered interaction enabled by the Cerence Drive platform is critical to enhance the in-car experience and ensure the safety of our customers.”

“Indonesia is one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world, creating a bigger need and consumer desire for connected and integrated technologies in the car,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We are proud to partner with Wuling as it becomes the first automaker to bring a seamless, conversational and future-forward mobility experience – in the local language, no less – to this thriving region.”

