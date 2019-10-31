Project Canary Announces Exclusive Agreement with Lunar Outpost to Provide Energy Producers with Leading-Edge Solution for Detection and Mitigation of Fugitive Gas Emissions

Project Canary to offer energy producers an advanced and affordable solution to detect methane and VOC emissions in near real-time with increased sensitivity

Solution represents step one towards responsibly sourced natural gas, enabling producers to reduce emissions through continuous monitoring and accelerated detection of leaks to facilitate rapid remediation

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Canary today announced an exclusive 20-year intellectual property and marketing agreement with Lunar Outpost to provide the oil and gas industry a solution for dramatically reducing fugitive emissions of methane and Volatile Organic Compounds. Fugitive emissions are a critical operational issue with clear implications for climate change and environmental stewardship. Project Canary and Lunar Outpost, both Colorado-based companies, will work together to manufacture the world’s first low-cost monitoring systems that can be deployed at scale around oil and gas well sites and production facilities to continuously monitor methane and VOC emissions on a continuous, 24/7 basis.

The solution enables oil and gas producers to identify fugitive gas leaks in real-time, facilitating accelerated deployment of leak detection and repair (LDAR) teams to identify emission sources and remediate leaks faster than any other technology available today.

Project Canary’s existing sensors offer energy producers the ability to monitor methane and VOC in units of parts per million. With Lunar Outpost’s technology, Project Canary can now provide enhanced sensitivity enabling detection in parts per billion.

Chris Romer, Project Canary President and Co-Founder, said: “The energy industry continues to be critical to the economic growth of the United States. Project Canary, which works with oil and gas companies in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, provides leading-edge systems for continuous monitoring and emission detection both at the well site and storage facilities. Our agreement with Lunar Outpost provides us with enhanced capabilities for enabling producers to manage emissions and increase long-term sustainability.

“Responsibly produced oil and gas has a bright future and will continue to represent a critical component of our energy mix for decades as part of a balanced path to a low-carbon economy. Our enhanced emissions detection technology now gives operators a continuous, affordable, rugged and simple solution for detecting and repairing leaks exponentially faster than they can with traditional monitoring methods.”

Adam Bedard, CEO and Co-Founder of ARB Midstream, the largest independent crude oil midstream company in the DJ Basin, commented, “As a customer of Project Canary, I look forward to utilizing the enhancements from the Lunar Outpost technology, which I fully expect will not only improve our operations and efficiency, but will also help the oil and gas industry sustain its social license to responsibly develop hydrocarbons.”

As a truly independent data source without industry conflicts, Project Canary’s monitoring technology and data management will soon be the gold standard for certifying best practices and responsibly sourced hydrocarbons.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency reported in 2017 that methane accounted for 10.2% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, and 31% of methane emissions are attributable to natural gas and petroleum systems. Many environmental activist groups and regulatory agencies are focused on significantly reducing, if not eliminating, fugitive emissions from oil and gas development and production operations.

Justin Cyrus, CEO of Lunar Outpost added, “We are very excited about our partnership with Project Canary, as this joint venture exposes Lunar Outpost to a relatively new and fast-growing market. Project Canary’s commitment to improving methane leak detection combined with our engineering expertise on NASA and other advanced programs offer the oil and gas industry an effective and affordable way to improve air quality around production and storage facilities.”

Project Canary and Lunar Outpost have deployed over 700 Canary sensor units operating for 12 oil and gas producers and pipeline companies, and the “flock” is growing. The Project Canary environmental data infrastructure is capturing, storing and reporting over 1.5 million data points monthly and is growing daily.

About Project Canary

Project Canary, based in Denver, Colorado, is a mission-driven B-Corporation accountable to a double bottom line of profit and the social good. We believe it is possible to create a financially successful, self-sustaining business that “does well and does good.” Our goal is to mitigate climate change by helping the oil and gas industry operate on a cleaner, more efficient, more sustainable basis. Our proven technology monitors emissions of methane and VOC on a near-real-time basis, enabling energy producers to rapidly and effectively identify and remediate fugitive emissions. The Project Canary solution is continuous, rugged, simple and affordable.

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost, based in Golden, Colorado, creates technology that enables an extended presence on the lunar surface, while having a positive impact here on Earth. Lunar Outpost focuses on developing dual-use technologies that have both Earth and space applications, with air quality and environmental monitoring systems built for use-cases ranging from space stations, to local schools, to oil and gas wells. Their technologies, which also include robotic systems designed to explore the lunar surface, have been used by NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the City and County of Denver.

Contacts:

Project Canary

Chris Romer

President and Co-Founder

303-807-4595

chris.romer@projectcanary.com

www.projectcanary.com

Lunar Outpost

Justin Cyrus

CEO

908-577-4014

justin@lunaroutpost.com

www.lunaroutpost.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.