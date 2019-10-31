SQZ Biotech to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 34th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will present two abstracts on cellular therapies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting on November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.



Details on the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Activating Antigen Carriers for Cancer Therapy: Preclinical Immune Responses Drive Tumor Regression

Abstract Number: P230

Presenter: Defne Yarar, PhD

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Abstract Title: Antigen delivery to PBMCs by microfluidic squeezing primes anti-tumor immunity

Abstract Number: P152

Presenter: Matthew Booty, PhD

Session Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Additional details can be found on the conference website .

About SQZ Biotech

SQZ Biotech is a privately held, clinical stage company creating innovative treatments by transforming cells into sophisticated therapeutics. Using its proprietary platform, SQZ has the unique ability to precision engineer virtually any cell type and deliver multiple materials, potentially resulting in powerful, multifunctional cell therapies for a range of diseases with an initial focus on cancer and autoimmune disease. The initial applications for the company leverage SQZ’s ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors, and immune suppression for the treatment of immune reactions and diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

SQZ Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

Senior Manager, Corporate Relations

rebecca.cohen@sqzbiotech.com

617-758-8672 ext. 728

Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, PhD

LifeSci Public Relations

cait@lifescipublicrelations.com

646-751-4366



