Gritstone Oncology to Webcast Investor Event Reviewing its Neoantigen-based Immunotherapies During SITC Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that it will webcast an investor event with its executive management team on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. ET.



The event will focus on the company’s clinical-stage immunotherapies, GRANITE and SLATE, including an overview of the ongoing trials as well as the type of preliminary immunogenicity and safety data the company expects to have for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology’s Immuno-Oncology Congress (ESMO-IO) in December. The studies are on-track for completion in 2020 with data expected in mid-2020. The company will also review the novel shared neoantigens contained within its first SLATE product candidate that will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference in National Harbor, MD earlier that day.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Gritstone Oncology website at https://ir.gritstoneoncology.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which is designed to predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA) that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients’ TSNA to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, GRANITE, is a personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapy in Phase 1 clinical testing. Gritstone’s second product candidate, SLATE, is a shared neoantigen, “off-the-shelf” immunotherapy which is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study. Novel tumor-specific antigens can also provide targets for bispecific antibody (BiSAb) therapeutics for solid tumors, and Gritstone’s BiSAb program is currently in lead optimization. For more information, please visit gritstoneoncology.com.

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing of Gritstone’s clinical programs. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 12, 2019 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

