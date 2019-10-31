Zogenix to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 7

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details Thursday, November 7 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time Toll Free: 877-407-9716 International: 201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13695588 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136560

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and commercialize therapies that transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company has two late-stage development programs underway: FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine) for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, two rare and often-catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsies, and MT1621, a combination deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare, debilitating, and often fatal genetic disorder that primarily affects infants and children and for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Zogenix recently resubmitted its New Drug Application for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration; its application for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome is under review by the European Medicines Agency. Zogenix expects top-line data from its Phase 3 study of FINTEPLA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in the first quarter of 2020. FINTEPLA is also in development in Japan. Zogenix acquired Modis Therapeutics and the MT1621 program in September 2019.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors

Andrew McDonald

Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (646) 597-6987 | Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com



