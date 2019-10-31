/EIN News/ -- RECORDATI ANNOUNCES GROWTH IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2019. REVENUES +8.6%, EBITDA +7.8%, OPERATING INCOME +4.9%, NET INCOME +6.6%. INTERIM DIVIDEND € 0.48 (+6.7%).

Consolidated revenues € 1,100.4 million, +8.6%.

EBITDA (1) € 409.6 million, +7.8%

€ 409.6 million, +7.8% Operating income € 353.5 million, +4.9%.

Net income € 253.7 million, +6.6%.

Net financial position (2) : net debt of € 498.7 million.

: net debt of € 498.7 million. Shareholders’ equity € 1,179.6 million.

Interim 2019 dividend of € 0.48 per share to be distributed.

Milan, 31 October 2019 – The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group’s consolidated results for the first nine months of 2019 prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial statements will be available today at the company’s offices and on the company’s website www.recordati.com and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Financial highlights

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months of 2019 are € 1,100.4 million, up by 8.6% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 9.1%.



in the first nine months of 2019 are € 1,100.4 million, up by 8.6% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 9.1%. EBITDA (1) , at 37.2% of sales, is € 409.6 million, an increase of 7.8% over the first nine months of 2018.



, at 37.2% of sales, is € 409.6 million, an increase of 7.8% over the first nine months of 2018. Operating income , at 32.1% of sales, is € 353.5 million, an increase of 4.9% over the same period of the preceding year.



, at 32.1% of sales, is € 353.5 million, an increase of 4.9% over the same period of the preceding year. Net income, at 23.1% of sales, is € 253.7 million, an increase of 6.6% over the first nine months of 2018.



at 23.1% of sales, is € 253.7 million, an increase of 6.6% over the first nine months of 2018. Net financial position (2) at 30 September 2019 records a net debt of € 498.7 million compared to net debt of € 588.4 million at 31 December 2018. Shareholders’ equity is € 1,179.6 million.

(1) Net income before net interest, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of both property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

(2) Cash and short-term financial investments less bank overdrafts and medium/long-term loans which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

Corporate development news

In February, Recordati signed a license agreement with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the exclusive rights to commercialize Juxtapid®, currently approved for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), in Japan. The agreement includes a right of first negotiation for product commercialization in Japan of any potential new indications that may be developed by Aegerion. Upon signing of the agreement an upfront payment of $ 25 million was paid to Aegerion and a milestone of $ 5 million was paid in June. In 2018 sales of the product in Japan were of $ 10.8 million. Juxtapid® (lomitapide) is a microsomal triglyceride transfer protein inhibitor. Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia is a serious, rare genetic disease that impairs the function of the receptor responsible for removing LDL-C (“bad” cholesterol) from the body. The addition of Juxtapid® to our portfolio of rare disease products in Japan is very important for the development of our recently established subsidiary in this country, given its potential for significant growth.

Recordati Rare Diseases, a worldwide leader in rare diseases and orphan drugs, announced that companies formerly operating under the name of Orphan Europe were recently renamed Recordati Rare Diseases, which is today the global brand of Recordati’s organization dedicated to treatments for rare diseases and orphan drugs.

On 12 July 2019 an agreement was signed with Novartis for the acquisition of worldwide rights to Signifor® and Signifor® LAR® for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and acromegaly in adult patients for whom surgery is not an option or for whom surgery has failed. Worldwide sales of Signifor® in 2018 were $ 72 million. The agreement also covers the acquisition of worldwide rights to osilodrostat (LCI699), an investigational innovative drug for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, for which marketing authorization applications have been filed in the European Union and in the USA.

Subsequent events

On 23 October 2019 the agreement with Novartis for the acquisition of worldwide rights to Signifor® and Signifor® LAR® and of worldwide rights to osilodrostat (LCI699), an investigational innovative drug for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, was completed. A consideration of $ 390 million was paid and was funded by existing liquidity and new debt facilities.

In the light of the growing complexity of the Group, as of 1st November 2019, Fritz Squindo will be appointed Group General Manager and will continue to report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Amongst his duties he will be supporting the CEO in defining Group development strategies and overall economic objectives, as well as in supervising the Group operations and evaluating new business opportunities. On the same date, Luigi La Corte will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, managing the Finance, Taxation, Treasury, IT and Investor Relations activities and functions and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Luigi La Corte has extensive experience in international finance roles, including in the pharmaceutical industry and in particular in AstraZeneca and GSK.

Management Comments

“The financial results obtained in the first nine months of the year confirm the continued growth of the Group”, declared Andrea Recordati, CEO. “Furthermore, important initiatives were undertaken aimed at growing our rare diseases business globally. In addition to the exclusive license to Juxtapid® in Japan, in October the agreement for the acquisition of two products, Signifor® and Signifor® LAR®, as well as an innovative investigational drug, osilodrostat, for rare diseases in the area of endocrinology was successfully closed. This transaction is a key step in the achievement of our three-year business plan as we are very confident in the further growth opportunity of the Signifor® franchise and excited by the growth potential of osilodrostat on a worldwide basis. These two products together could generate annual peak sales in excess of $ 200 million,” continued Andrea Recordati.

Further resolutions

2019 Interim dividend

The Board of Directors resolved to distribute an interim dividend relating to the financial year 2019 amounting to € 0.48 (before withholding tax) on each outstanding share, excluding shares in treasury stock. The interim dividend will be paid, through the authorised intermediaries, as from November 20, 2019 (record date November 19, 2019) on coupon No. 24 to be presented on November 18, 2019.

The Independent Auditor’s opinion on the distribution of the interim dividend is also available at the Company’s registered offices as per article 2433-bis of the Italian Civil Code.

The Directors’ Report and financial statements of Recordati S.p.A. as at 30 June 2019, on which the Board of Directors based its resolution to distribute the abovementioned interim dividend, are available at the Company’s registered offices and published on the Company’s website (www.recordati.com). Such documents can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Conference call

Recordati will be hosting a conference call today 31 October 2019 at 4:00 pm Italian time (3:00 pm London time, 10:00 am New York time). The dial-in numbers are:

Italy +39 02 8058811, toll free 800 213 858

UK +44 1 212818003, toll free 800 0156384

USA +1 718 7058794, toll free 855 2656959

France +33 170918703

Germany +49 69 255114451

Callers are invited to dial-in 10 minutes before conference time. If conference operator assistance is required during the connection, please digit * followed by 0 or call +39 02 8061371. A recording of the conference call will be placed on the website www.recordati.com.

A set of slides which will be referred to during the call will be available on our website www.recordati.com under Investors/Company Presentations.

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2018 was € 1,352.2 million, operating income was € 442.2 million and net income was € 312.4 million.

For further information:

Recordati website: www.recordati.com

Investor Relations Media Relations

Marianne Tatschke Studio Noris Morano

(39)0248787393 (39)0276004736, (39)0276004745

e-mail: investorelations@recordati.it e-mail: norismorano@studionorismorano.com



Statements contained in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements are based on currently available information, on current best estimates, and on assumptions believed to be reasonable. This information, these estimates and assumptions may prove to be incomplete or erroneous, and involve numerous risks and uncertainties, beyond the Company’s control. Hence, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All mentions and descriptions of Recordati products are intended solely as information on the general nature of the company’s activities and are not intended to indicate the advisability of administering any product in any particular instance.





RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT First nine months 2019 First nine months 2018 Change % REVENUE 1,100,418 1,013,308 8.6 Cost of sales (329,069) (296,015) 11.2 GROSS PROFIT 771,349 717,293 7.5 Selling expenses (273,446) (250,258) 9.3 Research and development expenses (91,581) (79,436) 15.3 General & administrative expenses (51,740) (48,543) 6.6 Other income (expenses), net (1,082) (2,087) (48.2) OPERATING INCOME 353,500 336,969 4.9 Financial income (expenses), net (15,980) (13,757) 16.2 PRE-TAX INCOME 337,520 323,212 4.4 Provision for income taxes (83,846) (85,335) (1.7) NET INCOME 253,674 237,877 6.6 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 253,642 237,841 6.6 Non-controlling interests 32 36 (11.1) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic(1) € 1.239 € 1.163 6.5 Diluted(2) € 1.213 € 1.137 6.7 EBITDA(3) 409,612 380,050 7.8



(1) Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during each year, 204,706,235 in 2019 and 204,556,132 in 2018, net of average treasury stock which amounted to 4,418,921 shares in 2019 and to 4,569,024 shares in 2018.

(2) Diluted earnings per share is calculated taking into account stock options granted to employees.

(3) Net income before net interest, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of both property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.









COMPOSITION OF REVENUE First nine months 2019 First nine months 2018 Change % Total revenue 1,100,418 1,013,308 8.6 Italy 220,597 206,704 6.7 International 879,821 806,604 9.1

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT Third Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2018 Change % REVENUE 357,165 317,254 12.6 Cost of sales (105,771) (93,002) 13.7 GROSS PROFIT 251,394 224,252 12.1 Selling expenses (89,562) (77,465) 15.6 Research and development expenses (31,824) (25,809) 23.3 General & administrative expenses (17,142) (15,403) 11.3 Other income (expenses), net (1,925) (537) n.s. OPERATING INCOME 110,941 105,038 5.6 Financial income (expenses), net (5,058) (5,299) (4.5) PRE-TAX INCOME 105,883 99,739 6.2 Provision for income taxes (26,486) (26,050) 1.7 NET INCOME 79,400 73,689 7.8 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 79,390 73,677 7.8 Non-controlling interests 10 12 (16.7) EBITDA(1) 130,299 120,033 8.6 (1) Net income before net interest, provision for taxes, depreciation, amortization and write down of both property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.





COMPOSITION OF REVENUE Third Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2018 Change % Total revenue 357,165 317,254 12.6 Italy 65,500 60,913 7.5 International 291,665 256,341 13.8







RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) - (thousands of €)

ASSETS 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 Property, plant and equipment 131,080 103,582 Intangible assets 702,424 672,462 Goodwill 582,226 579,557 Equity investments 29,208 20,773 Non-current receivables 6,137 5,860 Deferred tax assets 74,762 81,267 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,525,837 1,463,501 Inventories 213,454 206,084 Trade receivables 277,371 245,742 Other receivables 28,944 38,462 Other current assets 11,749 5,193 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 11,789 6,414 Short-term financial investments, cash and cash equivalents 612,948 198,036 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,156,255 699,931 TOTAL ASSETS 2,682,092 2,163,432





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Capital in excess of par value 83,719 83,719 Treasury stock (97,902) (145,608) Hedging reserve (8,081) (8,399) Translation reserve (134,495) (154,146) Other reserves 54,700 43,081 Retained earnings 1,001,669 897,990 Net income for the period 253,642 312,376 Interim dividend 0 (91,761) GROUP SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,179,393 963,393 Minority interest 225 193 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,179,618 963,586 Loans due after one year 1,005,638 640,647 Employees’ termination pay 19,515 19,547 Deferred tax liabilities 45,564 45,653 Other non-current liabilities 3,257 3,257 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,073,974 709,104 Trade payables 148,179 165,020 Other payables 83,237 85,534 Tax liabilities 38,056 42,149 Other current liabilities 15,253 19,359 Provisions 16,912 21,446 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 9,303 9,746 Loans due within one year 101,094 130,583 Bank overdrafts 16,466 16,905 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 428,500 490,742 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,682,092 2,163,432

DECLARATION BY THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL REPORTS

The manager responsible for preparing the company’s financial reports Fritz Squindo declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documental results, books and accounting records.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.