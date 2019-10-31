/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia and SENAI-SP launch partnership to boost Industry 4.0 adoption in Brazil



SENAI-SP Lab in São Paulo state will provide training and testing facilities to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption in Brazil as the need for automation, AI and 5G adoption grows.

Nokia will provide its suite of connectivity solutions and digital automation cloud to enable greater connectivity across industries – one of the current challenges holding back industrial IoT investment.

The partnership will accelerate the ecosystem for Industry 4.0 skills development across Brazil and create test beds for the development of new use cases and applied solutions.



31 October 2019

São Paulo, Brazil – Nokia has today announced a partnership with SENAI-SP (Brazil’s National Service for Industrial Training) to implement its portfolio of technology and connectivity solutions at SENAI-SP’s lab in São Caetano do Sul, a well-known facility for mechatronics training that features an Industry 4.0 factory. Based in the metropolitan area of São Paulo, the lab will equip professionals with a deep understanding of the technologies needed to leverage Industry 4.0 developments, along with aiding pilot testing and demos of new solutions before they enter the market.

Brazil is demonstrating ambitious investment in next-generation industrial technology to enable the next wave of economic growth. According to research conducted by the Federation of Industries of São Paulo State (FIESP) in partnership with SENAI-SP, 90% of companies familiar with Industry 4.0 agree it will boost productivity. Meanwhile, 79% acknowledge it will impact business models, but only 30% started the process to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies.

As the economic powerhouse of South America, Brazil has committed to investing in technologies that will boost manufacturing and industry output – part of the country’s economic and social fabric. Adopting digital technologies is a priority for Brazil, as it seeks to maintain global competitiveness and addresses productivity challenges. Smarter applications of connectivity, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and automation will increase the efficiency at which businesses operate, ultimately improving the overall rate of production.

Nokia believes that Industry 4.0 will produce the opportunity to enhance the work delivered by organizations today, using technology to automate processes and empowering employees to develop new skills. World Bank data shows that the Brazilian industrial sector accounted for 21% of the country’s total employment in 2017, including manufacturing, mining, construction and public utilities.

The partnership will enable SENAI-SP to utilize the reach of its 166 units in the state to work with Nokia to research and develop new technologies, training and preparing professionals across Brazil for the age of Industry 4.0 in all segments where SENAI-SP operates.

Nokia will leverage its end-to-end portfolio of technology and connectivity solutions to support enterprises across Brazil, as the lab will serve the whole country. Some of the solutions Nokia and SENAI-SP will deploy in the São Caetano do Sul lab include:

4G/5G, leveraging the existing connectivity in the Industry 4.0 lab with a reliable and secure platform

Passive Optical LAN (POL), providing high capacity to deploy local area networks (LAN) and increasing network stability

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC), a high-performance and secure end-to-end private wireless network solution that allows the implementation of business-critical applications and local edge computing

This investment in Brazil’s economic growth builds on Nokia’s presence and previous investments in the region, supporting operators and organizations to upgrade and optimize networks and systems in anticipation of Industry 4.0. Some references below:

Paulo Skaf, FIESP and SENAI-SP President, said: “This partnership will significantly accelerate Brazil’s Industry 4.0 efforts, leveraging Nokia’s global expertise with SENAI-SP’s reach into the industrial sector. Today’s announcement reinforces SENAI-SP’s commitment to state-of-the-art technologies with a focus on activities that increase enterprise competitivity and workers’ productivity, strengthening SENAI-SP’s role in industry development to ensure that economic growth and generation of employment and income are achieved.”

Osvaldo Di Campli, Head of Nokia Latin America, said: “Nokia is a trusted partner across Latin America, and we are delighted to enable the full potential of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem in Brazil. With 5G adoption taking off, it’s vital that Brazil’s operators, enterprises and industries are well-positioned to reap the benefits of our Future X architecture from connectivity to digital value platforms and security.”

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

www.nokia.com

About SENAI-SP:

Created in 1942, SENAI-SP is a private institution, maintained and managed with contributions from industries, which operates in professional education, the propagation of new technologies and the provision of technical and technological services. It currently has 166 training units, of which 92 are fixed schools and 74 mobile units, offering courses and professional training programs to meet the needs of qualified labor for the Brazilian industry.

In 2018, the organization completed almost 800,000 enrollments in Industrial, Technical, Higher Learning (technologist training, latu sensu graduate and extension) and Initial and Continuing Training (initiation, qualification and professional development).

www.sp.senai.br

