Angolan President appoints public companies' boards

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 31 - Angola's President, João Lourenço, appointed on Wednesday by presidential order the new board of the Airport Management Society and National Air Aviation Firm.,

The president appointed Mario Miguel Domingos as new CEO of the Airport Managment Society, while Manuel Agostinho Filipe Junior was appointed CEO of the National Air Aviation Firm and respective firms’ administrative and non administrative board members.

Both firms were created in July this year.

