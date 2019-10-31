Angolan President appoints public companies' boards
The president appointed Mario Miguel Domingos as new CEO of the Airport Managment Society, while Manuel Agostinho Filipe Junior was appointed CEO of the National Air Aviation Firm and respective firms’ administrative and non administrative board members.
Both firms were created in July this year.,
