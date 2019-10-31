Inspirational Speaker Gary Bradt to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As human beings we thrive on predictability, but when new technology disrupts an industry, how do organizations keep going?

Gary Bradt is an inspirational speaker on change and leadership, helping organizations all over the world build their change resilience muscle by teaching them to prepare and train for change.

“I understand what organizations are going through, no matter the industry, because change impacts everybody,” says Gary. “That's why my passion has been helping people adapt to change faster and better, because change is hard. My passion is to help make it easier.”

We resist change and they resist it for good reason. Gary works with senior executives and their teams at the intersection of people and business to help them understand that change is hard because it's hard.

“Trying to get someone to embrace change is like saying, ‘Hey, hug that porcupine,’” says Gary. “I know it’s not going to be too comfortable, but we still need to hug the porcupine. So I'm going to get you ready to hug that porcupine. I'm going to show you how to train, prepare, build your strength, build your endurance. I want you to feel confident that no matter what gets thrown in your way, you can deal with it. I try to help people prepare and build their strength for endurance for change, not try to get them to love it.”

With a background in clinical psychology, Gary offers insights informed by science and delivered with heart.

“I'm going to use research from positive psychology and whatever else is going to help you,” says Gary. “I've been a business owner myself now for more than 20 years and consulting with senior leaders for 30 years.”

Gary says one of the most effective ways to navigate change is to focus on the things that never change: your values.

“Your values are your compass,” says Gary. “They're going to point you in the right direction, not necessarily an easy direction, but the right direction. And you know what change can do to that? Nothing.”

For more information on Gary Bradt, visit www.garybradt.com



