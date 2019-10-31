Wearable Devices Market worth $62.82 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Wearable Devices Market by Product Type (Smartwatch, Earwear, Eyewear, and others), End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial, Media & Entertainment), Connectivity Medium, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the wearable devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to reach $62.82 billion by 2025.

Several technology companies are considering wearable electronics as the next big innovation in the world of technology after smartphones. The global wearable devices market is witnessing a consistent growth owing to growing adoption of wearables across multiple application areas. Furthermore, consumer preference for connected devices and the increasing population of IoT and related devices is also contributing to the overall growth of the wearable devices market. However, factors such as lack of data privacy and security and lack of internet and associated infrastructure in underdeveloped countries are restraining the growth of the global wearable devices market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5050

The wearable devices market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025- by product type (smartwatch, earwear, clothing, wristband, and others), end-use industry (consumer electronics, healthcare, enterprise & industrial, media & entertainment, and others), and connectivity medium (cellular, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+).

Based on product type, smart watches segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall wearable devices market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to growing technological up-gradation in smartwatches by key players, rising awareness pertaining to personal fitness and health among citizens, and increasing demand for wireless health monitoring devices. However, smart clothing is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to growing trend of wearing smart cloths; growing applications across various sectors such as sports, health, fitness, connected lifestyle, and defense; and high demand for monitoring body activities.

Based on connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall wearable devices market in 2019, owing to the fact that Bluetooth connectivity is easy to implement and less expensive. From everyday household items to health and wellness devices that are changing the face of healthcare, Bluetooth is the common thread across the most innovative wireless start-ups and solutions.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Year-End Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 25% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st December 2019

Based on end-use industry, healthcare segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall wearable devices market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to huge demand of wearable devices, such as fitness trackers, by medical professionals to acquire physiological, behavioral, and contextual data for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of chronic diseases. However, media & entertainment segment is expected to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period in the overall wearable devices market. The growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as rise of on-demand entertainment and growing craze for interactive gaming among youth. Besides, use of wearables for connecting several social media platforms is also gaining momentum, thereby supporting the demand for wearables in media and entertainment segment.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the overall wearable devices market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to high adoption rate of wearable technology; increasing investments by key players; growing innovation in applications, such as healthcare, garment, and fashion; developed internet infrastructure; and presence of majority of established wearable device players and start-ups. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period in wearable devices market. The rapid growth in this market is mainly attributed to rising population, increasing disposable income, growing penetration of internet, huge base of techno-savvy consumers, and growing investments from key players in the region.

The global wearable devices market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Cp., Ltd. (South Korea), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (U.S.), Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Misfit Inc.,(U.S.) along with several local and regional players.

Browse key industry insights spread across 130 pages with 104 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wearable-devices-market-5050/

Scope of the Wearable Devices Market Research Report:

Wearable Devices Market by Product Type:

Smartwatch

Earwear

Clothing

Wristband

Others

Wearable Devices Market by End-Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise & Industrial

Media & Entertainment

Others

Wearable Devices Market by Connectivity Medium:

Cellular

NFC

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ANT+

Wearable Devices Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5050

Related Reports:

Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Type (Speech and Voice Recognition), End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Legal), Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Non-Artificial Intelligence), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-5038/

The global speech and voice recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to reach $26.79 billion by 2025, where Asia Pacific speech and voice recognition market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Smart Home Market by Product (Smart Speakers, Smart Lighting, and Smart Home Security), Standards and Protocols (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-home-market-5029/

The Global Smart Home Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to reach $144 billion by 2025. The growth of the smart homes market is primarily driven by factors, such as perpetually growing internet users, increased adoption of smart devices, awareness of fit and healthy lifestyles, and rising sense of home safety and security.

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.