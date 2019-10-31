Parker Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- - First quarter sales were $3.33 billion; organic sales declined 3%

- First quarter EPS were $2.60 as reported, or $2.76 adjusted

- First quarter total segment operating margin was 17.0% as reported, or 17.3% adjusted

- EBITDA margin was 18.4% as reported, or 19.1% adjusted

- Cash flow from operations was a first quarter record at $449 million, and reached 13.5% of sales

- LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company acquisitions completed

- Company revises fiscal 2020 full year guidance

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019. Fiscal 2020 first quarter sales were $3.33 billion, compared with $3.48 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income was $338.9 million, compared with $375.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 first quarter earnings per share were $2.60, compared with $2.79 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.76, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.84 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was a first quarter record at $449.1 million, and reached 13.5% of sales, compared with 4.6% in the prior year period. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, cash flow from operations was 10.3% of sales, excluding a discretionary pension contribution. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“We delivered increased adjusted total segment operating margin, EBITDA margin and record cash flow in the first quarter despite softness in global economic conditions," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. "Adjusted total segment operating margin of 17.3% increased 10 basis points compared with the prior year quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 110 basis points year-over-year to 19.1%. This performance reflects the effort of our global teams and the effective implementation of The Win Strategy™."

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American first quarter sales decreased 3% to $1.6 billion, and operating income was $275.2 million, compared with $275.1 million in the same period a year ago. International first quarter sales decreased 13% to $1.1 billion, and operating income decreased 18% to $168.6 million, compared with $206.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: First quarter sales increased 12% to $631.1 million, and operating income increased 12% to $123.0 million, compared with $109.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, compared with the same quarter a year ago:



Orders decreased 2% for total Parker



Orders decreased 6% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses



Orders decreased 10% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses



Orders increased 22% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Acquisitions Update

As previously announced on October 29, 2019, the company completed its acquisition of LORD Corporation, a leading manufacturer of advanced adhesives and coatings, as well as vibration and motion control technologies, for approximately $3.765 billion in cash. LORD will be combined with Parker’s Engineered Materials Group.

As previously announced on September 16, 2019, the company completed its acquisition of Exotic Metals Forming Company LLC for approximately $1.725 billion in cash. Exotic Metals Forming is now a stand-alone division in the Aerospace Systems Group.

Detailed integration plans are underway for both acquisitions, which are expected to facilitate a smooth transition and drive synergies from the combination of the organizations.

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the company has revised guidance for earnings per share to the range of $8.53 to $9.33, or $10.10 to $10.90 on an adjusted basis. Fiscal year 2020 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $40 million, costs to achieve of approximately $27 million, one-time acquisition expenses of approximately $200 million, and has been updated to include LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming. Guidance assumes an organic sales decline in the range of 7.5% to 4.5%. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, "Continued execution of the Win Strategy will position us to deliver strong margins, earnings and cash flow for the full fiscal year. We have revised guidance based on the impact of the closing of the LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming acquisitions and softening macroeconomic trends."

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL : Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income

Net Income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted earnings per share; (b) adjusted cash flow from operations; (c) adjusted total segment operating margin; adjusted EBITDA margin; and (d) adjusted forecasted earnings from continuing operations per share. The adjusted earnings per share, cash flow from operations and total segment operating margin measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share, cash flows from operations and total segment operating margin on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA and EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA and EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. These statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of changes in tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof on future performance and earnings projections may impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of CLARCOR, LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability. The company makes these statements as of the date of this disclosure and undertakes no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law.







PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Net sales $ 3,334,511 $ 3,479,294 Cost of sales 2,479,741 2,594,823 Selling, general and administrative expenses 399,179 394,322 Interest expense 69,956 44,339 Other (income) expense, net (47,521 ) (13,913 ) Income before income taxes 433,156 459,723 Income taxes 94,115 83,824 Net income 339,041 375,899 Less: Noncontrolling interests 143 188 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 338,898 $ 375,711 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 2.64 $ 2.84 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.60 $ 2.79 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,463,992 132,361,654 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,130,076 134,664,496 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2019 2018 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.76 RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2019 2018 Earnings per diluted share $ 2.60 $ 2.79 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.04 0.02 Clarcor costs to achieve — 0.05 Lord costs to achieve 0.03 — Exotic costs to achieve 0.01 — Acquisition-related expenses 0.14 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.06 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.76 $ 2.84 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Net sales $ 3,334,511 $ 3,479,294 Net income $ 339,041 $ 375,899 Income taxes 94,115 83,824 Depreciation and amortization 109,071 112,491 Interest expense 69,956 44,339 EBITDA 612,183 616,553 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 4,723 2,403 Clarcor costs to achieve — 6,210 Lord costs to achieve 3,414 — Exotic costs to achieve 595 — Acquisition-related expenses 17,449 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 638,364 $ 625,166 EBITDA margin 18.4 % 17.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.1 % 18.0 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 1,624,605 $ 1,681,044 International 1,078,850 1,233,766 Aerospace Systems 631,056 564,484 Total net sales $ 3,334,511 $ 3,479,294 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 275,192 $ 275,111 International 168,573 206,094 Aerospace Systems 122,980 109,855 Total segment operating income 566,745 591,060 Corporate general and administrative expenses 48,902 50,325 Income before interest expense and other expense 517,843 540,735 Interest expense 69,956 44,339 Other expense 14,731 36,673 Income before income taxes $ 433,156 $ 459,723





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Operating

income Operating

margin Operating

income Operating

margin Total segment operating income $ 566,745 17.0 % $ 591,060 17.0 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 4,718 2,403 Clarcor costs to achieve — 6,155 Lord costs to achieve 3,414 — Exotic costs to achieve 595 — Acquisition-related expenses 2,519 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 577,991 17.3 % $ 599,618 17.2 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $3,627,393 $3,219,767 $952,122 Marketable securities and other investments 282,102 150,931 40,787 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,983,242 2,131,054 2,065,158 Non-trade and notes receivable 288,762 310,708 312,162 Inventories 1,790,044 1,678,132 1,762,640 Prepaid expenses and other 166,536 182,494 165,213 Total current assets 8,138,079 7,673,086 5,298,082 Plant and equipment, net 1,880,157 1,768,287 1,828,034 Deferred income taxes 145,476 150,462 99,886 Goodwill 5,818,613 5,453,805 5,485,144 Intangible assets, net 2,693,756 1,783,277 1,956,101 Investments and other assets 892,508 747,773 757,795 Total assets $19,568,589 $17,576,690 $15,425,042 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $1,736,779 $587,014 $796,861 Accounts payable 1,287,420 1,413,155 1,404,716 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 310,417 426,285 318,730 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 188,571 167,312 238,423 Other accrued liabilities 634,141 558,007 549,791 Total current liabilities 4,157,328 3,151,773 3,308,521 Long-term debt 7,366,912 6,520,831 4,313,221 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,261,493 1,304,379 958,937 Deferred income taxes 178,454 193,066 265,418 Other liabilities 501,610 438,489 471,839 Shareholders' equity 6,096,616 5,961,969 6,101,380 Noncontrolling interests 6,176 6,183 5,726 Total liabilities and equity $19,568,589 $17,576,690 $15,425,042





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 339,041 $ 375,899 Depreciation and amortization 109,071 112,491 Stock incentive plan compensation 52,633 42,941 Loss on sale of businesses — 3,029 Gain on plant and equipment and intangible assets (10,269 ) (3,826 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities 201 (3,204 ) Gain on investments (498 ) (2,536 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 53,526 (70,973 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (77,794 ) (329,726 ) Other, net (16,780 ) 35,293 Net cash provided by operating activities 449,131 159,388 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $8,179 in 2019 and $690 in 2018) (1,696,456 ) (2,042 ) Capital expenditures (50,345 ) (42,106 ) Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment 19,284 10,969 Proceeds from sale of businesses — 4,515 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (159,984 ) (2,844 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 26,477 14,127 Other 8,070 2,318 Net cash used in investing activities (1,852,954 ) (15,063 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (71,985 ) (64,855 ) Net proceeds from debt 2,023,714 158,477 Dividends (113,352 ) (100,869 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,838,377 (7,247 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (26,928 ) (7,093 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 407,626 129,985 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,219,767 822,137 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,627,393 $ 952,122





RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 Percent of sales September 30, 2018 Percent of sales As reported cash flow from operations $ 449,131 13.5 % $ 159,388 4.6 % Discretionary pension contribution — 200,000 Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 449,131 13.5 % $ 359,388 10.3 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2020 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $8.53 - $9.33 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.30 Costs to achieve 0.20 One-time acquisition expenses 1.54 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.47) Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $10.10 - $10.90 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley -Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts - Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance 216-896-2265 rjdavenport@parker.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.