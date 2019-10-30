Hoyer on MSNBC: We’re Going to Proceed and Do Our Constitutional Duty

“We are contemplating changing from what is essentially the investigatory phase of this matter into the open hearing, public hearing phase... In that public hearing, we want to make sure that everybody understands this is going to be due process. This is going to be fair.”

“We're going to proceed and do our Constitutional duty, wherever the chips may fall. That is our responsibility; that's our oath of office – to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. We're going to do that.”

“The evidence, as so many people have observed, is pretty overwhelming, and it gets more overwhelming almost every day. But all the evidence is not in. Mr. Schiff is still going to have some additional witnesses; the other committees are going to report; and the Judiciary Committee will have to make recommendations. Now, you know, I think the public sees this as proceeding, and I think the public, as you have seen in the polls, has had a pretty significant shift… in favor of the inquiry, thinking that there was enough cause there to look into this matter closely. And very frankly, I think as every day goes by and evidence mounts, I think the public becomes probably more convinced that something was not right here.”

“The time has come where we need to look at this, and we need to do our duty, irrespective of politics, irrespective of the ramifications. And I think that's, frankly, where most of our Members are today. And I would hope that most of the Republicans are there, as well. I urged in the colloquy with [Republican Whip Steve] Scalise last week, look, try to think about these facts not as you have an incumbent Republican or incumbent Democratic president, but as on the facts, what you would decide irrespective of the party of the president.”