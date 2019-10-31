Mediasite’s 2021 User Conference Heads to Nashville, Tenn.

Company hosted sold-out gathering this week at the 2019 conference in Austin, Texas

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediasite hosted its 2019 user conference, Mediasite Experience 2019 (MSX19) to a sold-out crowd this week in Austin, Texas. The company also announced plans to move the next event to Nashville, Tenn. in April 2021.

MSX is the ultra-exclusive summit-style two-day gathering in which hundreds of Mediasite customers in healthcare, higher education and the enterprise from around the world collaborate to increase the impact and adoption of video in their organizations. This year attendees convened at the AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center in Austin – and online via the company’s webcasting platform Mediasite – to “think big” as the conference theme stated and push the limits of what can be done with video for teaching and learning.

An added bonus, Mediasite teamed up with two local Texas customers to provide attendees exclusive sneak peaks of Mediasite in action. Dell invited attendees to tour its impressive video infrastructure in its data center, and University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business provided an inspiring glimpse of the future of business education. Plus, attendees heard from Texas legend Darren Woodson of the Dallas Cowboys. During his keynote, the three-time Superbowl champion shared what he learned during his decade-plus time in the NFL and how to build a culture of excellence.

“My experience at MSX19 was phenomenal. The events, the people and the barbeque made me appreciate the work that everyone does with the same Mediasite platform I rely on daily. I can’t wait to attend it again in the future,” said Matthew Phillips, Analyst, Interactive Services at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“MSX19 was my first Mediasite Experience conference and I am absolutely blown away by professionalism, friendliness and dedication of Mediasite staff. I also had many opportunities to connect and socialize with like-minded professionals and practitioners from various fields relevant to my job. I am already looking forward to the next edition in 2021,” said Grzegorz Rogala, Instructional Designer at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.

“We’re thankful for the warm welcome the city of Austin gave us this week. There is no better way for us, as a company, to spend time with hundreds of our valued customers from around the world. We challenged each other and explored the magic that can happen at their schools and organizations when they think big and push the boundaries of what they are doing with Mediasite. As we wrap up another successful MSX, we will take our customers’ valued input with us back home as we innovate the next generation of Mediasite,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry.

Norregaard continued: “Holding our conference in Austin for the first time this year meant being in the backyard of many of our southern U.S. clients, and we’re thrilled to announce that we’re taking MSX on the road again for MSX21 to Nashville to make new memories.”

Pre-registration for the next conference, MSX21, which takes place April 19 to 21, is open now. Mediasite users can pre-register at www.mediasiteexperience.com .

