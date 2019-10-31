Kane Biotech Retains GR Consulting to Identify Potential Partnerships for its Proprietary DispersinB® Wound Care Hydrogel

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE), (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, is pleased to announce that they have retained GR Consulting to develop and implement the out-licensing strategy for their DispersinB® wound care Hydrogel for both the United States and European markets.



“Gary and Edwin have years of experience and an exhaustive network in the wound care space that will allow Kane to not only accelerate the licensing of our technology, but also maximize the value of a future licensing agreement”, said Marc Edwards, Kane Biotech CEO.

“We’re excited to work with Kane Biotech on the future of DispersinB®. I believe that Kane’s strategy of using this enzyme to enhance the efficacy of products that are part of the current standard of care will prove very attractive to potential commercial partners”, said Gary Robinson, Principal of GR Consulting. "We’re looking forward to help shape the future of DispersinB®. Just the fact that peer-reviewed studies and reviews, from 2005 to 2019, mention it as a "thoroughly studied" "biofilm-dispersing" therapy, underlines its potential as a therapeutic approach that can help patients", said Dr. Edwin den Braber, Managing Partner at GR Consulting.

According to the USA National Institutes of Health (NIH), biofilms are estimated to be responsible for 80% of all human bacterial infections and are costly to deal with for consumers, industry, governments and hospitals. The DispersinB® enzyme is able to prevent and disperse many of these biofilms.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB(TM), DispersinB(R), Aledex(R), bluestem(TM), AloSera(TM), coactiv+(TM) and Kane(R) are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE".

About GR Consulting

GR Consulting (GRc) is an international healthcare consultancy firm, providing strategic advisory services for healthcare and life science companies. GRc has a deep expertise in wound healing, biomaterials, implants, regenerative medicine and nanotechnology. Through an expansive network of subject and industry experts including R&D, commercial, clinical, regulatory, reimbursement, and financial disciplines GRc has successfully supported start-up and early stage companies to achieve and exceed their growth expectations.

