Charter Communications to Launch AMC Networks’ Full Suite of Streaming Services—Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC—to Spectrum Customers

AMC Networks Also Expands Distribution of AMC Premiere, Its Premium Ad-Free Offering, With Launch on Charter

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks announced today that Charter Communications, Inc. will launch its full suite of subscription video on demand services as well as AMC Premiere, the company’s premium ad-free version of its AMC channel, to Charter’s Spectrum customers.



The launch of AMC Premiere, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC will bring Spectrum customers access to a wide variety of exclusive, diverse and award-winning AMC Networks content, including the Emmy-Award winning Killing Eve (AMC Premiere), Doc Martin (Acorn TV), Creepshow (Shudder), the Emmy Award-winning State of the Union (Sundance Now) and Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (UMC). The services will be offered on the majority of Spectrum set-top boxes in the coming months.

The launch is part of a recent broader long-term agreement between the two companies that includes continued carriage of AMC Networks’ AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and BBC World News linear television networks as well as an extension of a previously announced co-production arrangement between the companies.

“We have great admiration for Charter and we’re proud of the productive and mutually beneficial partnership we have enjoyed for decades,” said Ed Carroll, AMC Networks COO. “As both of our businesses continue to evolve, we are very pleased to expand our relationship by enriching Charter’s offering with our targeted SVOD services. Much like our networks, our SVOD services serve passionate audiences with the content they love. We look forward to continuing to forge a new path with Charter, giving Spectrum customers access to our shows on whatever platform they choose.”

“We are pleased to be working with AMC Networks to offer our customers a diverse slate of additional SVOD options in the near future,” said Tom Montemagno, EVP, Programming Acquisition for Charter. “With partners like AMC Networks, we’re strategically enabling our customers to have greater control over the content they want, in one place through their Spectrum subscription, and with pricing flexibility to meet their needs.”

AMC Premiere delivers a premium experience to fans of AMC’s original programming with commercial-free viewing, early access to content and the opportunity to binge select series, including the Emmy- and Golden Globe-Award winning Killing Eve, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Terror.

AMC Networks’ SVOD services have experienced substantial growth over the past year, with its Acorn TV service, North America’s largest and most popular streaming service for British and international television, recently surpassing the 1 million paid subscriber milestone. The growth has been driven by demand for acclaimed series Line of Duty, Agatha Raisin, Doc Martin, and Lucy Lawless in My Life is Murder.

AMC Networks’ other SVOD services include:

Shudder, an essential offering for fans of horror, thriller and suspense with an unmatched library of series and films, including the premiere of its newest original series, Creepshow, which set records in terms of viewers, subscriber acquisition and total minutes streamed, and was just renewed for a second season.



Sundance Now offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, including Discovery of Witches, Riviera and Killing for Love.



UMC (Urban Movie Channel), the first subscription streaming service created for African American audiences, features a broad mix of original series, network TV shows, classic sitcoms, and feature films, including Daytime Emmy-nominated series Bronx SIU, OWN’s Black Love, the LisaRaye McCoy and Duane Martin-led classic UPN sitcom All of Us, and the recent theatrical release of Master P’s I Got the Hook Up 2.

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on basic cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now; and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); RLJE Films; and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company’s production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America’s largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter’s advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter’s news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com .

