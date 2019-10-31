Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced third quarter results, an increase in its cash dividend, a share repurchase program, and commencement of its Fiber to the Home service.



Highlights

Free cash flow of $35.9 million in the third quarter 2019 and $86.4 million for year to date 2019.

Record third quarter Wireless postpaid net additions of 11,698.

Dividend to increase 7.4% to $0.29 per share representing the 7th consecutive year of an annual increase.

Authorization of $80 million for a share repurchase program.

Launch of Fiber to the Home ("FTTH") business with initiation of Glo Fiber service in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

"Our company’s growth was led by record net additions of Wireless postpaid services in the quarter. The commencement of Glo Fiber service in Harrisonburg reflects the start of our latest growth initiative as we continue to expand our footprint and service offerings,” said President and CEO Christopher E. French. “We continue to generate strong free cash flow, which along with our solid operating results, enables us to return value to our shareholders with both an increase in our cash dividend and initiation of a share repurchase program. The continuing dispute over the travel fee with Sprint caused uneven financial results, but we have triggered the dispute resolution process with Sprint which we expect will lead to a resolution by early 2020."

Please refer to our Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation Supplement available at https://investor.shentel.com/ for additional information, including matters that will be referenced during the Company’s conference call. Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to additional information for non-GAAP measures provided herein.

Consolidated Third Quarter 2019 Results

Operating revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $155.2 million compared with $158.7 million in the third quarter of 2018 driven by continued dispute of the travel fee with Sprint in the Wireless segment, partially offset by growth in the Cable segment.

Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2019 was $62.8 million compared with $69.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 due to a decline in the Wireless segment.

Operating income for the third quarter 2019 was $25.4 million compared with $28.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $14.4 million or $0.29 per diluted share compared with $15.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Wireless

Shentel's network served 823,417 wireless postpaid subscribers at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of 4.8% compared with 785,537 subscribers as of September 30, 2018. Third quarter 2019 postpaid gross adds increased 25.7% to 60,477 and churn increased 15 basis points to 1.99% compared to third quarter 2018. At September 30, 2019, tablets and data devices represented 11.0% of the postpaid base.

Shentel's network served 271,551 wireless prepaid subscribers at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of 6.3% compared with 255,462 subscribers as of September 30, 2018. Third quarter 2019 prepaid churn was 4.38%, representing an improvement of 24 basis points compared with the prior year.

Wireless operating revenue decreased $5.7 million to $110.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $116.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. Sprint travel Revenue declined $4.5 million due to the continuing dispute over the resetting of the travel fee. Subscriber revenue declined $1.1 million from the third quarter 2018 due to a combination of higher contract asset amortization from higher gross adds over the past year, reduced variable revenue resulting from increased bad debt write-offs in the West Virginia market, lower postpaid Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") of $1.67, partially offset by an increase of 37,880 postpaid subscribers.

Wireless operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $86.7 million compared to $88.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $3.2 million decline in depreciation and amortization expense as certain assets acquired from nTelos became fully depreciated and $1.7 million in lower advertising, offset by $2.8 million in higher tower rents due to an increase of 132 cell sites in our network.

Wireless Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2019 was $50.9 million, compared with $57.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Wireless operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was $23.7 million, compared with $27.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Cable

Total Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of September 30, 2019 were 150,191, representing an increase of 3% and includes the addition of approximately 4,800 RGUs obtained through the Big Sandy acquisition that occurred in the first quarter of 2019. Please note that we have changed the computation of bulk RGUs to conform to industry standards. Revised RGUs for current and past periods are presented in the supplemental information in this earnings release.

Cable operating revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $35.1 million, representing an increase of 9.1% from $32.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a full quarter of results from the Big Sandy acquisition and growth in ARPU from an increase in video rates.

Cable operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $28.8 million, representing an increase of 9.3% from $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to $0.8 million of expenses incurred that were associated with starting our FTTH product offering, higher repair and maintenance expenses of $0.8 million associated with maintaining our growing network, higher sales and marketing expenses of $0.6 million and $0.2 million in higher programming costs. We expect to continue to incur expenses related to the initiation of FTTH in select markets, in advance of generating revenue from this new product.

Cable Adjusted OIBDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.5 million, representing an increase of 4.9% from $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Cable operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.3 million, representing an increase of 7.9% from $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Wireline

Wireline operating revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.1 million, representing a decrease of $0.5 million from $19.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating revenue was primarily attributable to the timing of receiving regulatory support funds. Cable and fiber revenues grew 11.8% to offset the 8.3% decline in RLEC revenues.

Wireline operating expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $14.2 million, consistent with operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018.

Wireline Adjusted OIBDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.0 million, representing a decrease of $0.6 million from $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Wireline operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.9 million, representing a decrease of $0.2 million from $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $107.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared with $92.3 million in the comparable 2018 period due to a $6.0 million increase in Wireless spending to support the expansion of the network and an $8.7 million increase in Cable segment spending required to support the launch of our FTTH initiative.

Outstanding debt at September 30, 2019 totaled $740.6 million compared with $760.5 million and $785.2 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had liquidity of approximately $172.4 million, including $75.0 million of revolving line of credit availability. Our interest rate decreased by 25 basis points starting in September 2019 as our net leverage ratio declined below the lowest threshold as defined in our credit facility resulting in approximately $1.8 million of expected annual savings.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teleconference Information:

Date: October 31, 2019

Time: 8:30 A.M. (ET)

Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639

Password: 6872816



Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through December 7, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenue: Service revenue and other $ 138,832 $ 142,768 $ 424,122 $ 419,819 Equipment revenue 16,320 15,963 48,787 49,551 Total operating revenue 155,152 158,731 472,909 469,370 Operating expenses: Cost of services 50,164 47,886 149,179 146,362 Cost of goods sold 15,825 15,036 46,336 46,007 Selling, general and administrative 27,178 27,452 83,070 86,117 Depreciation and amortization 36,626 40,028 120,158 124,632 Total operating expenses 129,793 130,402 398,743 403,118 Operating income 25,359 28,329 74,166 66,252 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,505 ) (9,001 ) (22,981 ) (27,184 ) Other 1,099 1,054 3,562 2,882 Income before income taxes 18,953 20,382 54,747 41,950 Income tax expense 4,599 4,848 13,333 10,207 Net income $ 14,354 $ 15,534 $ 41,414 $ 31,743 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.83 $ 0.64 Diluted net income per share $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.83 $ 0.63 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,857 49,559 49,827 49,527 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,129 50,117 50,110 50,044







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,415 $ 85,086 Other current assets 124,225 125,116 Total current assets 221,640 210,202 Investments 11,851 10,788 Property, plant and equipment, net 688,516 701,359 Intangible assets, net 328,831 366,029 Goodwill 149,070 146,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets 400,489 — Deferred charges and other assets 50,469 49,891 Total assets $ 1,850,866 $ 1,484,766 Total current liabilities $ 132,055 $ 88,539 Long-term debt, less current maturities 696,378 749,624 Other liabilities 546,579 204,356 Total shareholders’ equity 475,854 442,247 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,850,866 $ 1,484,766







SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,414 $ 31,743 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 104,503 106,002 Amortization 15,655 18,630 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 1,093 710 Bad debt expense 1,215 1,362 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 3,158 4,578 Deferred income taxes 4,999 (1,989 ) Other adjustments (439 ) 1,060 Changes in assets and liabilities 21,861 26,704 Net cash provided by operating activities 193,459 188,800 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (107,038 ) (92,309 ) Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired (10,000 ) (52,000 ) Cash disbursed for FCC spectrum licenses (16,742 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 156 539 Net cash used in investing activities (133,624 ) (143,770 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (44,666 ) (46,375 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings — 15,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility — (15,000 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock option 81 — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (2,912 ) (2,033 ) Other (9 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (47,506 ) (48,408 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,329 (3,378 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 85,086 78,585 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 97,415 $ 75,207





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA

Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature.

Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Adjusted OIBDA Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 23,731 $ 6,296 $ 4,927 $ (9,595 ) $ 25,359 Depreciation and amortization 27,200 6,226 3,077 123 36,626 OIBDA 50,931 12,522 8,004 (9,472 ) 61,985 Share-based compensation expense — — — 851 851 Adjusted OIBDA $ 50,931 $ 12,522 $ 8,004 $ (8,621 ) $ 62,836 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 27,352 $ 5,834 $ 5,122 $ (9,979 ) $ 28,329 Depreciation and amortization 30,363 6,102 3,435 128 40,028 OIBDA 57,715 11,936 8,557 (9,851 ) 68,357 Share-based compensation expense — — — 1,171 1,171 Adjusted OIBDA $ 57,715 $ 11,936 $ 8,557 $ (8,680 ) $ 69,528 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 71,092 $ 18,785 $ 14,367 $ (30,078 ) $ 74,166 Depreciation and amortization 90,469 19,239 10,057 393 120,158 OIBDA 161,561 38,024 24,424 (29,685 ) 194,324 Share-based compensation expense — — — 3,158 3,158 Adjusted OIBDA $ 161,561 $ 38,024 $ 24,424 $ (26,527 ) $ 197,482 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Consolidated Operating income $ 66,870 $ 17,444 $ 14,687 $ (32,749 ) $ 66,252 Depreciation and amortization 95,853 18,305 10,069 405 124,632 OIBDA 162,723 35,749 24,756 (32,344 ) 190,884 Share-based compensation expense — — — 4,578 4,578 Adjusted OIBDA $ 162,723 $ 35,749 $ 24,756 $ (27,766 ) $ 195,462





Segment Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Service revenue $ 91,108 $ 30,829 $ 5,446 $ — $ — $ 127,383 Equipment revenue 15,975 292 53 — — 16,320 Tower revenue 1,660 — — — — 1,660 Other revenue 395 2,392 7,002 — — 9,789 Total external revenue 109,138 33,513 12,501 — — 155,152 Internal revenue 1,290 1,591 6,643 — (9,524 ) — Total operating revenue 110,428 35,104 19,144 — (9,524 ) 155,152 Operating expenses Cost of services 34,044 15,790 9,104 — (8,774 ) 50,164 Cost of goods sold 15,571 156 98 — — 15,825 Selling, general and administrative 9,882 6,636 1,938 9,472 (750 ) 27,178 Depreciation and amortization 27,200 6,226 3,077 123 — 36,626 Total operating expenses 86,697 28,808 14,217 9,595 (9,524 ) 129,793 Operating income (loss) $ 23,731 $ 6,296 $ 4,927 $ (9,595 ) $ — $ 25,359 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Service revenue $ 96,299 $ 28,578 $ 5,443 $ — $ — $ 130,320 Equipment revenue 15,666 234 63 — — 15,963 Tower revenue 1,639 — — — — 1,639 Other revenue 1,232 2,104 7,473 — — 10,809 Total external revenue 114,836 30,916 12,979 — — 158,731 Internal revenue 1,263 1,266 6,643 — (9,172 ) — Total operating revenue 116,099 32,182 19,622 — (9,172 ) 158,731 Operating expenses Cost of services 32,253 14,837 9,266 (12 ) (8,458 ) 47,886 Cost of goods sold 14,940 78 19 (1 ) — 15,036 Selling, general and administrative 11,191 5,331 1,780 9,864 (714 ) 27,452 Depreciation and amortization 30,363 6,102 3,435 128 — 40,028 Total operating expenses 88,747 26,348 14,500 9,979 (9,172 ) 130,402 Operating income (loss) $ 27,352 $ 5,834 $ 5,122 $ (9,979 ) $ — $ 28,329 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Service revenue $ 282,533 $ 91,250 $ 16,489 $ — $ — $ 390,272 Equipment revenue 47,814 817 156 — — 48,787 Tower revenue 4,985 — — — — 4,985 Other revenue 1,060 6,895 20,910 — — 28,865 Total external revenue 336,392 98,962 37,555 — — 472,909 Internal revenue 3,830 4,541 20,025 — (28,396 ) — Total operating revenue 340,222 103,503 57,580 — (28,396 ) 472,909 Operating expenses Cost of services 101,085 47,138 27,234 — (26,278 ) 149,179 Cost of goods sold 45,740 443 153 — — 46,336 Selling, general and administrative 31,836 17,898 5,769 29,685 (2,118 ) 83,070 Depreciation and amortization 90,469 19,239 10,057 393 — 120,158 Total operating expenses 269,130 84,718 43,213 30,078 (28,396 ) 398,743 Operating income (loss) $ 71,092 $ 18,785 $ 14,367 $ (30,078 ) $ — $ 74,166 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands) Wireless Cable Wireline Other Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Service revenue $ 284,154 $ 85,797 $ 16,052 $ — $ — $ 386,003 Equipment revenue 48,859 537 155 — — 49,551 Tower revenue 4,934 — — — — 4,934 Other revenue 1,963 6,276 20,643 — — 28,882 Total external revenue 339,910 92,610 36,850 — — 469,370 Internal revenue 3,746 3,394 21,591 — (28,731 ) — Total operating revenue 343,656 96,004 58,441 — (28,731 ) 469,370 Operating expenses Cost of services 99,491 45,118 28,441 — (26,688 ) 146,362 Cost of goods sold 45,749 197 61 — — 46,007 Selling, general and administrative 35,693 14,940 5,183 32,344 (2,043 ) 86,117 Depreciation and amortization 95,853 18,305 10,069 405 — 124,632 Total operating expenses 276,786 78,560 43,754 32,749 (28,731 ) 403,118 Operating income (loss) $ 66,870 $ 17,444 $ 14,687 $ (32,749 ) $ — $ 66,252







Supplemental Information



Subscriber Statistics

The following tables indicate selected operating statistics of Wireless, including Sprint subscribers:

September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Retail PCS subscribers - postpaid 823,417 785,537 Retail PCS subscribers - prepaid 271,551 255,462 PCS market POPS (000) (1) 7,227 7,024 PCS covered POPS (000) (1) 6,294 5,921 CDMA base stations (sites) 1,920 1,788 Towers owned 221 193 Cell site leases 203 192





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (2) Gross PCS subscriber additions - postpaid 60,477 48,111 164,123 135,817 Net PCS subscriber additions - postpaid 11,698 4,879 28,241 48,940 Gross PCS subscriber additions - prepaid 38,014 38,486 112,746 112,437 Net PCS subscriber additions - prepaid 2,512 3,408 12,847 29,640 PCS average monthly retail churn % - postpaid 1.99 % 1.84 % 1.87 % 1.80 % PCS average monthly retail churn % - prepaid 4.38 % 4.62 % 4.17 % 4.42 %

_______________________________________________________

"POPS" refers to the estimated population of a given geographic area. Market POPS are those within a market area which we are authorized to serve under our Sprint PCS affiliate agreement, and Covered POPS are those covered by our network. The data source for POPS is U.S. census data. Beginning February 1, 2018 includes Richmond Expansion Area except for gross PCS subscriber additions.

Except for gross additions, the subscriber statistics above include the Richmond Expansion Area as follows:

February 1,

2018 Expansion Area PCS subscribers - postpaid 38,343 PCS subscribers - prepaid 15,691 Acquired PCS market POPS (000) 1,082 Acquired PCS covered POPS (000) 602 Acquired CDMA base stations (sites) 105

The following table indicates selected operating statistics of Cable and Wireline:

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Cable Wireline Total Cable Wireline Total Cable homes passed (1) 189,762 16,500 206,262 185,119 16,500 201,619 Cable customer relationships (2) 39,195 4,249 43,444 41,807 5,300 47,107 Non-cable customers 45,564 13,429 58,993 37,619 13,538 51,157 Total cable customer relationships 84,759 17,678 102,437 79,426 18,838 98,264 Video RGUs: RGUs former methodology 41,331 4,438 45,769 44,093 4,796 48,889 Bulk adjustment 8,632 614 9,246 9,624 817 10,441 RGUs revised methodology (3) 49,963 5,052 55,015 53,717 5,613 59,330 Penetration (4) 26.3 % 30.6 % 29.0 % 34.0 % Digital video penetration (5) 95.9 % 100.0 % 77.8 % 100.0 % Broadband RGUs: RGUs former methodology 73,557 14,061 87,618 67,089 14,734 81,823 Less: Rural Local Exchange Carrier ("RLEC") — (8,112 ) (8,112 ) — (9,625 ) (9,625 ) Bulk adjustment 2,601 306 2,907 1,939 (456 ) 1,483 RGUs revised methodology (3) 76,158 6,255 82,413 69,028 4,653 73,681 Penetration (4) 40.1 % 37.9 % 37.3 % 28.2 % Voice RGUs: RGUs former methodology 23,636 19,135 42,771 23,268 17,786 41,054 Less: RLEC — (14,594 ) (14,594 ) — (15,002 ) (15,002 ) Bulk adjustment 434 2,345 2,779 504 105 609 RGUs revised methodology (3) 24,070 6,886 30,956 23,772 2,889 26,661 Penetration (4) 12.7 % 41.7 % 12.8 % 17.5 % Total RGUs former methodology 138,524 37,634 176,158 134,450 37,316 171,766 Less: RLEC — (22,706 ) (22,706 ) — (24,627 ) (24,627 ) Bulk adjustment 11,667 3,265 14,932 12,067 466 12,533 Total RGUs revised methodology 150,191 18,193 168,384 146,517 13,155 159,672 RLEC homes passed — 25,495 25,495 — 25,457 25,457 RLEC RGUs: Data RLEC — 8,112 8,112 — 9,625 9,625 Penetration (4) — 31.8 % — 37.8 % Voice RLEC — 14,594 14,594 — 15,002 15,002 Penetration (4) — 57.2 % — 58.9 % Total RLEC RGUs — 22,706 22,706 — 24,627 24,627 Average revenue generating units 150,022 17,851 167,873 145,516 12,058 157,574 Fiber route miles 3,678 2,186 5,864 3,436 2,112 5,548 Total fiber miles (6) 147,331 164,371 311,702 134,411 158,526 292,937

_____________________________

Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our distribution system without further extending the transmission lines. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed have access to video, broadband and voice services. Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services. As of September 30, 2019, the Company revised its methodology for counting RGUs associated with hotels, multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and certain commercial customers. We now count each dwelling or unit of service as a separate RGU. Prior year information has been recast to reflect our revised methodology. Previously we counted RGUs on an equivalent basis consistent with carriage fee practices. Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate. Digital video penetration is calculated by dividing the number of digital video users by total video users. Digital video users are video customers who receive any level of video service via digital transmission. A dwelling with one or more digital set-top boxes or digital adapters counts as one digital video user. Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

The following table shows the components of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,827 $ 61,656 $ 193,459 $ 188,800 Less: Capital expenditures 27,914 29,987 107,038 92,309 Free cash flow $ 35,913 $ 31,669 $ 86,421 $ 96,491

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. We believe it is a more conservative measure of our cash flow since purchases of fixed assets are necessary for ongoing operations and expansion. Free Cash Flow is utilized by our management, investors and analysts to evaluate cash available that may be used to pay scheduled principal payments on our debt obligations and provide further investment in the business.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.