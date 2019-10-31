Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints John McKnight as Senior Vice President, Global Operations

/EIN News/ -- COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket, today announced that John McKnight will join its management team as Senior Vice President, Global Operations, effective November 1, 2019.



Kevin Olsen, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I’m excited to welcome John to our Leadership Team. John’s strong combination of business acumen and high performing global operations expertise will provide tremendous value as we continue to expand our leadership position in the passenger car and light, medium and heavy duty truck aftermarkets that we serve.”

Mr. McKnight is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of operations experience in various industries, including Petrochem, Oil & Gas, Metals & Minerals, Aerospace & Defense, Material Handling, Industrial and Automotive. Mr. McKnight joins Dorman from his post as Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Corporation, a producer of truck and van bodies in North America. Prior to Morgan, he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in his career, including executive roles at Danaher and Colfax. Mr. McKnight received his BS in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech, his MS in Engineering Management from Northwestern University and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer “Exclusive” replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman’s products are marketed under the Dorman®, OE Solutions™, HELP!®, AutoGrade™, First Stop™, Conduct Tite®, TECHoice™, Dorman® Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions™ brand names.

