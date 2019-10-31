Bombardier Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Aerostructures Business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc.

Sale of aerostructures business supports Aviation transformation, refocuses on business aviation and strengthens liquidity

Expected cash proceeds of $500 million (1) plus the assumptions of liabilities

Transaction implies enterprise value to 2019E EBITDA multiple of approximately 10x



MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced a definitive agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. (Spirit), supporting Bombardier’s strategic decision to focus on its two strong growth pillars, trains and business aircraft.

With this transaction, Spirit will acquire Bombardier’s aerostructures activities and aftermarket services operations in Belfast, U.K.; Casablanca, Morocco; and its aerostructures maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Dallas, U.S. for a cash consideration of $500 million and the assumption of liabilities with a total carrying value in excess of $700(2) million, including government refundable advances and pension obligations. Following the transaction, Spirit will continue to supply structural aircraft components and spare parts to support the production and in-service fleet of Bombardier Aviation’s Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft.

2019 revenues for these activities are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion(3) , while generating adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12%. On this basis, the transaction implies an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of approximately 10x.

The transaction follows the formation of Bombardier Aviation earlier this year and streamlines Bombardier’s aerostructures footprint to focus on core capabilities in Montreal, Mexico and its Global 7500 wing operations in Texas. The transaction also further strengthens Bombardier’s liquidity as it moves toward the deleveraging phase of the turnaround. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020 and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

“This transaction represents another strategic milestone in the reshaping of our portfolio to focus on our strong business aircraft and rail franchises,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “We are confident that Spirit’s acquisition of these aerostructures assets is the best outcome for customers, employees and shareholders, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition.”

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 7500, and Learjet are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) See the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release as well as the forward-looking statements section in Overview and the Guidance and forward-looking statements section in each reportable segment in the Corporation’s 2018 Financial Report for details regarding the assumptions on which the guidance is based. (2) Represents the carrying values of liabilities for Bombardier as of September 30, 2019. This value may differ under Spirit ownership. (3) Including approximately one third from internal sales to Bombardier Aviation.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Corporation’s, anticipations and guidance in respect of various financial and global metrics and sources of contribution thereto, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, market position, capabilities, competitive strengths, credit ratings, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an industry; expected growth in demand for products and services; growth strategy, including in the business aircraft aftermarket business; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and project execution in general; competitive position; expectations regarding working capital recovery across late-stage Transportation projects; expectations regarding revenue and backlog mix; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings on the Corporation’s business and operations; strength of capital profile and balance sheet, creditworthiness, available liquidities and capital resources, expected financial requirements and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; the introduction of productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies and restructuring initiatives and anticipated costs, intended benefits and timing thereof; the expected objectives and financial targets underlying our transformation plan and the timing and progress in execution thereof, including the anticipated business transition to growth cycle and cash generation; expectations and objectives regarding debt repayments, expectations and timing regarding an opportunistic redemption of CDPQ’s investment in BT Holdco; intentions and objectives for the Corporation’s programs, assets and operations; the pursuit of a divestiture of the Corporation’s operations in Belfast and Morocco, the anticipated benefits of any divestiture or other transaction resulting therefrom and their expected impact on the Corporation’s operations, infrastructure, opportunities, financial condition, business plan and overall strategy; the funding and liquidity of Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (ACLP); and the expected impact and intended benefits of the Corporation’s partnership with Airbus and investment in ACLP. As it relates to the sale of the CRJ aircraft program (the Pending Transaction), this press release also contains forward-looking statements with respect to: the expected terms, conditions, and timing for completion thereof; the respective anticipated proceeds and use thereof and/or consideration therefor, related costs and expenses, as well as the anticipated benefits of such actions and transactions and their expected impact on the Corporation’s guidance and targets; and the fact that closing of these transactions will be conditioned on certain events occurring, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approval.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “shall”, “can”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “maintain” or “align”, the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Corporation’s current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of our business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release in relation to the pursuit of a divestiture of the Corporation’s operations in Belfast and Morocco include the following material assumptions: the identification and successful completion of one or more divestiture(s) or other transactions resulting therefrom on commercially satisfactory terms and the realization of the intended benefits therefrom within the anticipated timeframe. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release in relation to the Pending Transaction discussed herein include the following material assumptions: the satisfaction of all conditions of closing and the successful completion of such strategic actions and transaction within the anticipated timeframe, including receipt of regulatory approvals. For additional information with respect to the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Strategic Priorities and Guidance and forward-looking statements sections in Overview, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services and Transportation in the MD&A of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with general economic conditions, risks associated with our business environment (such as risks associated with “Brexit””[, the financial condition of the airline industry], business aircraft customers, and the rail industry; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and force majeure events or global climate change), operational risks (such as risks related to developing new products and services; development of new business and awarding of new contracts; book-to-bill ratio and order backlog; the certification and homologation of products and services; fixed-price and fixed-term commitments and production and project execution, including challenges associated with certain Transportation’s legacy projects and the release of working capital therefrom; pressures on cash flows and capital expenditures based on project-cycle fluctuations and seasonality; risks associated with our ability to successfully implement and execute our strategy, transformation plan, productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies and restructuring initiatives, including the formation of Bombardier Aviation; doing business with partners; risks associated with the Corporation’s partnership with Airbus and investment in ACLP; risks associated with the Corporation’s ability to continue with its funding plan of ACLP and to fund, if required, the cash shortfalls; inadequacy of cash planning and management and project funding; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; regulatory and legal proceedings; environmental, health and safety risks; dependence on certain customers, contracts and suppliers; supply chain risks; human resources; reliance on information systems; reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; reputation risks; risk management; tax matters; and adequacy of insurance coverage), financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; substantial existing debt and interest payment requirements; certain restrictive debt covenants and minimum cash levels; financing support provided for the benefit of certain customers; and reliance on government support), market risks (such as risks related to foreign currency fluctuations; changing interest rates; decreases in residual values; increases in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations). For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

With respect to the pursuit of a divestiture of the Corporation’s operations in Belfast and Morocco discussed herein specifically, certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to identify and complete any divestiture or other transaction resulting therefrom within the expected time frame, on commercially satisfactory terms or at all; all or part of the intended benefits therefrom not being realized within the anticipated timeframe, or at all; and the incurrence of related costs and expenses; and negative effects of the announcement or pendency of any such divestiture or other transaction. With respect to the Pending Transaction discussed herein specifically, certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to receive or delay in receiving regulatory approvals, or otherwise satisfy the conditions to the completion of the transaction or delay in completing and uncertainty regarding the length of time required to complete such transactions, and the funds and benefits thereof not being available to Bombardier in the time frame anticipated or at all; alternate sources of funding that would be used to replace the anticipated proceeds and savings from such strategic actions and transactions, as the case may be, may not be available when needed, or on desirable terms. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any divestiture relating to the Corporation’s operations in Belfast and Morocco, or the Pending Transaction will be undertaken or occur, or of the timing or successful completion thereof, or the amount and use of proceeds therefrom, or that the anticipated benefits will be realized in their entirety, in part or at all. There can also be no assurance as to the completion, the form, or the timing of any BT Holdco buy-back. For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation’s financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Corporation’s forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management’s expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



