WASHINGTON NATIONALS FANS CELEBRATE THEIR FIRST WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WITH COMMEMORATIVE BATS & GLOVES

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Nationals fans can celebrate their team’s first World Series championship with a variety of commemorative bats from Louisville Slugger® – the Official Bat of Major League Baseball® (MLB), and a special glove from Wilson® - the Official Ball Glove of MLB®. Six Washington Nationals Championship bat options are available on slugger.com in prices ranging from $11.95 to $179.95 and a limited-edition Wilson glove is available on wilson.com for $279.95.

Among the bats, one that’s expected to go fast is a 34-inch limited edition bat in team colors with the official MLB World Series Champions logo and the signatures of every member of the Washington Nationals team lasered onto the barrel. Only 100 will be made and sequentially numbered. This player signature bat is available for $179.95.

A second limited-edition team colors 34-inch bat features the Washington Nationals team logo, World Series Champions logo, the World Series trophy, and scores from all seven games on the barrel. The bat, limited to 2,019 sequentially numbered pieces, retails for $179.95

Fans can also purchase a 34-inch Louisville Slugger bat in team colors with the Washington Nationals World Series logo, World Series trophy, and team records for the 2019 Postseason and regular season for $149.95. A natural finish bat with the Washington Nationals World Series champions logo, team logo, and 4-games to 3-games series victory printed on the barrel retails for $99.95.

Two 18-inch Nationals World Champions mini bats with the World Series logo and trophy are available for $11.95 each. One features a natural finish with color logos. The other highlights team colors with color logos.

Nationals fans can also celebrate their team’s historic season with a limited edition commemorative A2000 1786 Wilson glove. The special 11.5-inch H-web glove in team colors features the official World Series Champion logo in the palm and the Washington Nationals logo on the thumb side. Fans who order their glove immediately will receive it by December 2.

