Matrix Service Company CEO Formalizes Commitment to Advancing Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace

John R. Hewitt signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt has joined the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace.



Hewitt’s signature on the CEO Action for Diversity & InclusionTM (CEO Action) pledge commits Matrix Service Company and its subsidiaries to:

Cultivating a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are valued,

Expanding education about unconscious bias,

Learning from and sharing both successful and unsuccessful practices aimed at creating an inclusive work environment, and

Engaging the Company’s Board of Directors in the development and implementation of strategic action plans that drive accountability around inclusion and diversity.

“Creating an environment that truly values the differences we each bring to the table isn’t just the right thing to do,” said Hewitt. “It fuels ideas and innovation, enriches our individual and collective experiences, and drives our success. We are committed to ensuring our workplace is one where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives.”

Matrix Service Company has already taken steps to strengthen its culture, including the formation of an Inclusion and Diversity committee comprised of leaders and employees from across the Company; development of a training program focused on inclusive practices and unconscious bias; and evaluation of recruiting and employment practices to ensure the Company attracts and engages an increasingly diverse workforce.

“Inclusion and diversity have always been reflected in our Company’s core values. John’s pledge to the CEO Action initiative formalizes our commitment even further,” said Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Nancy Austin. “There is much work to be done, but we are committed to building an inclusive workplace where our people feel safe and empowered, and where – together – we benefit from diverse talents and expertise of our people.”

CEO Action is comprised of more than 800 CEOs representing industries including retail, aerospace, engineering and construction, technology, and manufacturing. It is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our companies design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 800 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction .

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Kevin S. Cavanah Kellie Smythe Matrix Service Company Matrix Service Company Vice President and CFO Senior Director, Investor Relations T: 918-838-8822 T: 918-359-8267 Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.com Email: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.