Digirad Corporation to Release 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”) will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, November 14, 2019.



A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PST) on November 14, 2019 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers +1-201-689-8470). A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page of the Digirad website at http://ir.digirad.com/events-presentations; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three operating business segments: Healthcare, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investments.

Digirad: Healthcare Division

Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products. Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing the equipment or outsourcing the job. The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient mobile service. The Diagnostic Imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

ATRM Holdings: Building & Construction Division

ATRM manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential applications. ATRM operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply retail operations. The modular building manufacturing business is operated by KBS Builders, the structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing segment is operated by EdgeBuilder, and the retail building supplies are sold through Glenbrook Lumber. KBS Builders, EdgeBuilder and Glenbrook Lumber are wholly-owned subsidiaries of ATRM.

Real Estate & Investments Division

This business division manages real estate assets (currently three manufacturing plants in Maine) and investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology, or in specific statements such as the Company's ability to deliver value to customers, the ability to grow and generate positive cash flow, the ability to execute on restructuring activities, and ability to successfully execute acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks are detailed in Digirad's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Digirad undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Digirad Corporation Investor Relations Chairman of the Board The Equity Group Jeffrey E. Eberwein Lena Cati 203-489-9501 212-836-9611 ir@digirad.com lcati@equityny.com







