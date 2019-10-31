CampDoc Partners with RecTrac to Offer Integrated Health and Safety Recreation Management Software Solution

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps, has partnered with Vermont Systems Inc., the creators of RecTrac, and the leading provider of parks and recreation management software, to offer a seamless integration across both platforms.



“With our electronic health record, parks and recreation programs can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and maximize safety,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. “Our integration with RecTrac will help parks and recreation programs deliver quality care, and provide peace of mind for families as these programs will now have instant access to critical data for day-to-day activities or during a disaster or emergency.”

The partnership plans to create an integration that allows for data syncing between the two platforms. This feature will allow parents to access and update their child’s health information online, without the need to manually create a new account or enter additional login information.

“We are thrilled to partner with CampDoc, and provide this much-needed service to our community-focused organizations,” said Giles Willey, President and CEO of Vermont Systems. “With the help of CampDoc, our parks and recreation programs will have a centralized, secure, online tool in their risk management portfolio to help keep health and safety in the forefront of program operations.”

CampDoc provides parks and recreation directors, administrators, health staff, and parents instant access to vital child and staff health information, including allergies, medications, and immunization records, as well as track medication administration, and record illness and injury in an electronic health log.

CampDoc is the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. The CampDoc suite includes their flagship electronic health record, travel and emergency medical protection, text message alerts, discounted medical supplies, personalized labels, and CampGrams, a one-way camp email communication tool.

Parks and Recreation organizations interested in exploring CampDoc and the integration with RecTrac should visit www.campdoc.com/rectrac or contact CampDoc for more information.

About CampDoc

CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork, is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in local camp communities. A collaborative effort between camp doctors, nurses and camp directors, CampDoc helps summer camps manage health forms, allergies/medications, and illness/injury tracking. CampDoc also offers free online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, personalized labels and one-way parent emails for children at summer camp. For more information about CampDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com or call 734-636-1000.

About Vermont Systems, Inc.

Since 1988, VSI has specialized in developing fresh software products for managing recreation and parks operations for municipal, county, state and federal military governmental entities. A Market Leader in Recreation Management Software. Vermont Systems is an employee owned company, focused on providing a range of applications that increase the efficiency and productivity of your organization. Innovative. Flexible. Comprehensive.

Contacts: Michael Ambrose, M.D. CampDoc 734-636-1000 michael@campdoc.com Giles Willey Vermont Systems Inc. 802-879-6993 gilesw@vermontsystems.com



