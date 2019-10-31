Money laundering draft-law goes to parliament's specialty commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 31 - The draft-Law on Prevention and Combat to Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Spreading of Mass Destruction Weapons was approved last Tuesday, by unanimous majority vote, by the parliamentarians.,

The discussion and voting on the document, which is a presidential initiative, happened during the first extraordinary plenary meeting of the National Assembly (Angolan parliament) for the 2019/2020 legislative year.

The meeting was chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

With its approval in its general terms, the bill, that comprises 93 articles, will now be analysed by the Specialty Commission MPs.

During the plenary session, the National Assembly Speaker swore in two new members of the Board of the Angolan Media Regulator (ERCA), namely Machado Irmão and Madalena Gomes, who replaced, respectively, Albino Carlos and Domingas Damião.

