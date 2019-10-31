Registration has opened for the 2020 edition of Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020

SMi Group reports: Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe returns for it’s 5th successful year in March 2020

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group presents the 5th annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe, taking place in Budapest, Hungary on 3rd and 4th March 2020.As the need for armed forces to enhance and maximise their logistical capacity continues to grow, and with the current political climate in Europe, it is now more important than ever that senior military officials meet to discuss planning, joint operations and allied interoperability, as well as engaging more closely and efficiently with industry. Increasing reliability, reducing costs, and exploiting new developments and the growing links between militaries, remains at the forefront of defence logistics as a means of providing critical operational advantages, and increasing allied effectiveness across the region.The 5th annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020, for the first time commencing in Budapest, Hungary, will bring together the key military logisticians from across the Central and Eastern European region and beyond. The conference aims to discuss new trends, crucial developments, and the methods, strategies, and procedures armed forces are increasingly pursuing for optimal logistics efficiency.Key fundamental topics discussed at the two-day conference includes: Regional Updates, Heavy Lift (rail & air), Fuel Logistics, Supply Chain Management Solutions, International Operations and Solutions, 3rd party logistics, Future Trends, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) and more!Download the brochure at www.defence-logisticscee.com/EIN1 HOST NATION SPEAKERS:Colonel Istvan Fricz, Land Force Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces CommandColonel Janos Poloskei, Command and Control Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces CommandColonel Laszlo Nagy, Air Force Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces CommandEXPERT MILITARY SPEAKERS INCLUDE:Major General Allan Day, Director of Logistics Operations, Defense Logistics Agency, US DoDMajor General Stefan Muransky, Director Support Division, Czech Armed ForcesBrigadier General Zbigniew Poweska, Chief of Logistics Division, J4, Polish Armed ForcesBrigadier Jo Chestnutt, Commander 104th Logistic Support Brigade, UK MoDColonel Jeffery Carter, Deputy Chief of Staff, G4 Logistics, U.S. Army EuropeColonel Henning Weeke, Executive Officer Implementation "Network of Logistic Hubs in Europe", German Armed Forces Logistics CommandColonel Stale Rudilokken, COM, Norwegian Defence Logistics OrganizationColonel Ferdinand Murin, Chief of Staff for Support Operations, Slovak Armed ForcesColonel Franc Kalic, Commander of Logistic Brigade, Slovenian Armed ForcesColonel Ramunas Baronas, Commander, Logistics Command, Lithuanian Armed ForcesColonel Daniel Zlatnik, Director, MLCCBrigadier General (ret'd) Vladimir Halenka, Former Director Support Division, Czech Armed Forces, Director, STV GROUPMr Peter Venoit, Logistics Vision and Enablement, NATOINDUSTRY SPEAKERS:Mr Johann Braun, CEO, BR International Consulting Services GmbHMr Jason Trubenbach, Director, Business Development, Crowley Government ServicesMr Gunner Couce, Director of Manufacturing and Sales, Bullet ID CorporationMr Jan Gerhard-de Vries, Business Development Manager, GOFA Gacher Fahrzeugbau GmbHMr DeLeon Rich, Commercial Project Manager, Thielmann WEW GmbHMr Graham Grice, Military Account Director, World Fuel Services Europe LimitedFor those who would like to attend, there is a £400 early bird discount for bookings made by 29th November 2019. Registrations can be made at www.defence-logisticscee.com/EIN1 Gold Sponsor: BR International Consulting ServicesSponsored by: Bullet ID Corporation, Crowley Government Services, GOFA, KH Inc, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel ServicesDefence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe3rd-4th March 2020Budapest, HungaryFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



