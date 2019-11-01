John Salkowski Targets 2020 Growth of 75% at The JRS Realty Group

John Salkowski Announces 2020 Growth Projections at The JRS Realty Group John Salkowski talking with a reporter

John Salkowski, President of King of Prussia based The JRS Realty Group, reported this week both 42% growth for 2019 and is projecting 75% growth for 2020.

We will go into 2020 with great momentum because we view our job as making clients successful. Our “Your Home Sold in 45 Days or We’ll Sell It for Free” guarantee focuses us on every single listing. ” — John Salkowski

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just two days after John Salkowski announced 42% growth at The JRS Realty Group for 2019, he says he is now projecting 75% growth for 2020.

Based on the company’s growth trend, John expects his agency’s realtors will be very busy next year. John’s brokerage offers the unique “Your Home Sold in 45 Days or We’ll Sell It for Free” guarantee. He says The JRS Realty Group can offer an unusually generous guarantee at the same time his realtors earn more than 99.5% of all US Realtors.

“Real estate is not a zero-sum game.” says Salkowski “We use technology, innovation and a highly disciplined approach that allows both clients and our realtors to benefit.” The JRS Realty Group builds seller’s websites which he uses to collect highly qualified leads. This has allowed The JRS Realty Group to build a database of more than 2,600 active, local home buyers.

John founded The JRS Realty Group in King of Prussia in 2006 after successful careers as an author, motivational speaker and after 15 years as a police officer with the Bridgeport and Lower Merion Police Departments. John also played as a linebacker under football coach, Bill Curry at The University of Alabama.

Playing college football, authoring books, serving as a police officer and starting a fast-growing real estate business takes tremendous discipline and hard work. John says The JRS Realty Group attracts Realtors with those same attributes.

This growth means that Salkowski’s firms is expected to top $35M in real estate transactions next year. So, John announced that they have created several new openings for highly motivated Realtors within his company.

John is the author of books on both Leadership and on Real Estate. In 2017 he published The Ultimate Home Sellers Guide. The book is a step by step guide for home sellers. Salkowski provides copies of the book to clients and it is also sold on John R. Salkowski’s Amazon page. John also offers the book to Realtors all across the U.S. and Canada who can publish a version of it customized to that Realtor’s local market. Excerpts of the book were published online on John Salkowski’s USA Herald column, attracting over 2000 readers.



