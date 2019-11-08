Jubilee Ace Strongly Condemns False Baseless Accusations of the Company Using Trading Bots

It has come to the attention of Jubilee Ace that a recent article surfaced on a website called Crypto Monday making baseless accusations of the company

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has come to the attention of Jubilee Ace that a recent article surfaced on a website called Crypto Monday making baseless accusations of the company using trading bots to scam our clients. Jubilee Ace would like to strongly condemn this baseless accusation as written by the author of the article Mr Ilia Nikolaev as it is an intent to disrupt the stability in the cryptocurrency industry. The company would like to reiterate that the AQUA trading and arbitrage system developed by the company is genuine and authentic. The company prides itself on the safe, secure and reliable AQUA platform that provides our users with profitable arbitrage and trading opportunities.

A quick search on Google would reveal that Mr Ilia Nikolaev is of Russian or Eastern Europe ethnicity. This raises suspicion as he has no online presence and could very well be a fictitious persona whose name is attached to the article just to smear the name of Jubilee Ace. Additionally, Mr Nikolaev may have been hired by the competitors of Jubilee Ace to publish reports that discredit and defame the company’s reputation.

The company’s management team has confirmed that no prior attempt was made by any entity or person to understand more about the business model or the AQUAsystem. This goes to show that the author of the article has made baseless and fictitious accusations of the company without attempting to understand more about Jubilee Ace as a company. In certain jurisdictions, the actions of Mr Nikolaev are defamation and/or slender and this has a very detrimental effect on the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. The contents of Mr Nikolaev’s reports are also very questionable. In his lengthy article, Mr Nikolaev only mentions and explains concepts that he has brought up for discussion and has not been able to go in depth to elaborate and give insights on his accusations that Jubilee Ace is a scam. This is a strong tell-tale sign of a smear job.

Once again, Jubilee Ace would like to reassure our users and clients that the AQUA system is safe, reliable and authentic as the company is committed to serving our users to the best of our abilities.

