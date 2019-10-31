DietDemand Helps Clients Fighting Age-Related Weight Gain Find Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Montgomery, AL, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Losing weight as age increases is one of the most difficult journeys for those 35 and up. It’s not so much age as it’s having children, hormonal changes, lifestyle changes, stress, diminishing muscle mass, and a slower metabolism are all key obstacles that aren’t usually addressed. For those struggling to keep their weight in check, the average fad diet rarely seems to produce lasting results, if any. In fact, the majority of people lose 5-10 pounds of water weight that is gained back within months. Ending the cycle of yo-yo dieting for many requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying age-related causes that make weight loss so difficult. DietDemand offers such an approach with customized diet plans, one-on-one nutrition coaching and doctor prescribed medications that will help with appetite control, hormone regulation, stress reduction, and mood and energy regulation among others.

Over 94% of DietDemand’s clients are hitting their weight loss goals within desired timeframes after having attempted one or more previous diet regimens. “The average fad diet doesn’t promote health, or nutritional balance. It usually promotes a quick weight loss solution with little to no lasting benefits,” says Dr. Tom Burns of DietDemand’s medical staff. Unlike most others, DietDemand takes into account your health status, individual body composition, eating habits, and lifestyle to help you find long-lasting weight loss success. We succeed where others have failed by providing 24/7 on-demand phone support for diet coaching, powerful prescription diet aids shipped directly to your home or office, and weekly follow ups to make adjustments and help you push beyond any weight loss plateaus that may have hindered you in the past.

Want to get personalized consultations from a certified weight loss specialist? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

