THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) H.Res. 660 – Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes (Rep. McGovern – Rules) Complete Consideration of H.R. 823 – Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 823. Postponed Amendment Votes (3): Curtis Amendment Tipton Amendment #5 Crow Amendment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.