Blue Raven Solar Receives Green Business Award for Energy Conservation

The residential solar company was awarded a Green Business Award by Utah Business Magazine for its energy conservation efforts

OREM , UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Business Magazine awarded Blue Raven Solar a Green Business Award for its energy conservation efforts in an award ceremony on October 24, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT.The Green Business Awards honors companies, communities and individuals who are working to improve the state of Utah’s environment. Honorees are recognized for making strides in categories such as air quality, community and government initiative, corporate initiative, energy conservation, green building, green business leadership, innovation, social impact, social responsibility, and waste and recycling.The honorees recognized for energy conservation are involved in projects that lead the way in energy management, solutions or initiative going beyond standard practice to radically reduce consumption and stimulate energy independence.Through the installation of solar panels, Blue Raven Solar has offset more than 130 million gallons of gasoline consumed, the equivalent of taking over 250,000 cars off the road for one year.“It’s worth the effort,” says Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar. “We have a near-term goal of taking over 1 million cars off the road. We only have one planet—we must take care of it.”The residential solar company, based in Orem, UT, is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation, receiving an Inc. 500 award in 2019.Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In five years, the company has gone from three to 1,000 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S.About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.



