Astec Industries, Inc. to Present at Baird’s 2019 Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announces today that it will present at the Baird 2019 Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations will attend the conference.



The presentation will be webcast at 2:00 PM Central Time and can be obtained at

http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/aste/

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; diversified industrial applications and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, specialized industrial products and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, commercial and industrial burners, concrete production and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (423) 553-5934

Fax: (423) 899-4456

E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.