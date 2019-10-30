The Ontario Energy Association Welcomes 2020 OEA Incoming Chair and Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to announce Mike Crawley, President and CEO of Northland Power Inc. as Incoming Chair of the OEA. Mr. Crawley replaces Outgoing Chair Rob Lister, President and CEO of Oakville Enterprises.



Mr. Crawley joined Northland Power in 2015 as Executive Vice President of Development and was appointed CEO in 2018. Previously, as CEO of AIM PowerGen, he led the company’s growth from initial concept to becoming one of the largest independent renewable power developers in Canada. After the sale of the company to GDF Suez, he served as President of its Canadian division. While previously serving on the Board of Directors of the Association of Power Producers of Ontario and Clean Energy BC, Mr. Crawley currently serves on the advisory board of Instar AGF Infrastructure Fund.

Working along-side Mr. Crawley are the 2020 OEA Board of Directors. Constituted on Oct 7, 2019, the Board consists of:

Brian Bentz, Alectra Inc.

Sean M. Brett, TC Energy

Bryce Conrad, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Lesley Gallinger, Elexicon Energy

Paul Grod, Rodan Energy Solutions Inc.

Anthony Haines, Toronto Hydro Corporation

Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge Inc.

Carly Hayes, Stratejm

Rob Lister, Oakville Enterprises

Mark Poweska, Hydro One

Hari Suthan, Opus One Solutions

Annette Verschuren, NRStor Inc.

Vince Brescia, Ontario Energy Association

About the OEA

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision making in Ontario. We represent Ontario’s energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry.

