Adamas to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (484) 747-6383 for international callers. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until February 25, 2019.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The Company is focused on the commercialization of GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver differentiated investigational programs, including ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Managing Director, Westwicke

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

Vice President, Corporate Communications

510-450-3528

smathieson@adamaspharma.com







