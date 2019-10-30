There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,308 in the last 365 days.

Adamas to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 215-3280 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and  (484) 747-6383 for international callers. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until February 25, 2019.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The Company is focused on the commercialization of GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver differentiated investigational programs, including ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

 

