Madison Melharmony Festival celebrates J S Bach and Venkata Kavi

MIDDLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Twin Composer OVK-Bach Melharmony Festival in Madison, WI on Nov 9 & 10 will be a grand music and dance event, focusing on the inspired genius of Oottukkadu Venkata Kavi & Johann Sebastian Bach. While aimed to raise appreciation for these brilliant masters of melody and harmony from diverse parts of the world, the event organisers, Melharmony Foundation also intend to boost awareness regarding the climate crisis and raise funds for the Planet Symphony’s Climate Literacy & Action Drive (CLAD) project and ASHA’s educational initiatives for the underprivileged.

The mela will feature concerts, discussions and competitions devoted to the two 18th century giants it is named after. The jewel in the crown will be the coming together of the globally acclaimed virtuosos - L Shankar (10-string Double Violin) and Chitravina N Ravikiran (20-string slide) in a Melody, Harmony and Melharmony concert on Nov 10 (2 pm) at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, billed as “Lakshya – String Vision 2030”. They will be joined by Wisconsin Melharmonic Orchestra artists led by Ben Jaeger & Steve Kurr with percussionists Neel Agrawal and Vinod Seetharaman. "It has been fascinating to learn more about OVK and compare his accomplishments in the realm of Carnatic Music to J S Bach in Western Classical Art Music. While there are some differences between the musical traditions, there are many more similarities that connect us across cultures", said Steve Kurr.

Both Shankar and Ravikiran have transcended musical frontiers and collaborated with superstars of Eastern and Western classical and popular cultures. Shankar, whose performances have also been a part of superhit films and TV shows said, "Don’t miss the Melharmony Festival on Nov 10th. It will be an experience to cherish. Maestro Ravikiran and I will take you to places you’ve never been before. See you there!”

Ravikiran, who has collaborated with leading orchestras and initiated the Planet Symphony global environmental movement, said, "Performing with the iconic L Shankar is most exciting. This concert is even more special as we are not only battling climate crisis but also time. Therefore climate action needs cohesive intent and speed across the board."

Another premiere event with global appeal is the operatic dance drama “The Almighty Trinity” - literally colourful creation (with enchanting costumes) of Maestro Ravikiran, slated at 9.30 am on Sunday and performed by dozens of dancers led by Padmini Radhakrishnan (from India), Meenakshi Ganesan (WI), Preetha Sayeekrishna (GA) and Radhika Srivastava (CT).

The festival also offers opportunities for students of both Western and Indian traditions and is expected to draw talents and also listeners from across and outside the USA, like its previous editions. The opening day at Madison Memorial High School features Raman Iyer (Violin), Bhargavi Balasubramanian (Vocal), Radhakrishnan (Flute), Vijay Neelakanthan (Guitar), Sriram Natarajan, Ethirajan Ramanujan and Shankaran Bhattatiripad (mrdangam) and Balaji Chandran (ghatam/clay pot). They will team up with talented youngsters from all over the country. Students of Memorial High School will present a short performance.

This will be preceded by a short presentation on Bach by Ben Jaeger, Band Director of Memorial High School who said, "We are excited to welcome our whole community to access a Carnatic and Melharmony performance. For many families, this might be a completely new genre”.

”It is most rewarding to bring music and dance lovers of diverse cultures together through the works celebrating master composers like OVK and Bach, and support sustainable environmental initiatives", said Vanitha Suresh of the Melharmony Foundation and the ideator of the event. "Our team has no doubt that everyone will just love it! We recommend that you get tickets in advance at melharmonyfestival2019.brownpapertickets.com. I also thank Dane Arts and Arts Midwest, American Girl Fund for Children (AGFC) for supporting the event which includes 300 free festival passes for students including the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (available upon email request. We also welcome large donations to the Melharmony Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit. Your support could mean water empowerment to impoverished communities."

The festival will culminate in a choral rendition of OVKs Saptaratnas (seven melodic masterpieces) followed by recognition of competition prize winners.

