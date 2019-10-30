Armada Hoffler Properties Announces New-To-Market Interactive Entertainment Concept Coming to Town Center of Virginia Beach

Apex Entertainment to Backfill Dick’s Sporting Goods Building

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced today that Apex Entertainment has chosen the Town Center of Virginia Beach as the site of their first Mid-Atlantic location. Apex Entertainment is a top tier family entertainment center with attractions that include bowling lanes, sports simulators, virtual reality, ropes courses, indoor go-karting, corporate function space, and more.



Apex Entertainment agreed to a long-term lease of 84,000 square feet located at 4621 Columbus Street currently occupied by Dick’s Sporting Goods. Redevelopment and construction will begin in February and Apex Entertainment expects to open to the public before the end of 2020.

“Our ability to attract Apex Entertainment, yet another new to market tenant, gives further proof that Town Center is the premier mixed-use destination in the region,” said Louis Haddad, President & Chief Executive Officer of Armada Hoffler Properties. “The expiration of the Dick’s Sporting Goods lease created an amazing opportunity and one that we had long anticipated. Apex Entertainment will add a unique, experiential, and innovative concept to the already dynamic Town Center environment.”

"Apex Entertainment is excited to be coming to the Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Marcus Kemblowski, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Entertainment. “With our unique concept we offer something for all ages and every member of the family. Our mission is to create a memorable experience for all guests and have a strong presence within the community.”

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Apex Entertainment

Apex Entertainment is a family entertainment company that first started in 2017 based out of Marlborough MA. Apex offers attractions that are fun for all ages with such activities as: Indoor Go Karting, Bowling, Laser Tag, Escape Rooms, Ropes Courses, Arcade and Redemption, Sports Simulators, Mini Golf, Bumper Cars, Virtual Reality, and state-of-the-art Event Meeting Space. Each location also houses a full-service dining experience with American Cuisine & Handcrafted cocktails where the menu boasts over 50 gluten free options along with numerous vegetarian options. Apex Entertainment is a first class entertainment experience and continues to develop new ways to be the industry leader in fun!

Armada Hoffler Contact:

Michael P. O’Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684

Apex Entertainment Contact:

Marcus Kemblowski

Apex Entertainment

Chief Operating Officer

Email: mkemblowski@apexentertainment.com

Phone: (508) 251-8666 ext. 100







