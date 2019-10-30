XpresSpa Announces Strategic Partnership with Persona™

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, announced today that the company has signed a strategic partnership with Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, and leading personalized vitamin subscription program. XpresSpa will offer Persona’s products in all of its domestic airport locations with staff trained on the products by Persona’s nutritionists. Customers will be able to purchase three different nutrition packs designed especially for travelers to support relaxation, immunity or jet lag, with customers receiving an exclusive discount on their first order. XpresSpa expects to launch Persona in its airport locations by the end of 2019.



Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Activating new strategic partnerships with like-minded companies and bringing innovation to our spas through new products is critical to our long-term success. We are therefore excited to be working with Persona, a company that has revolutionized the vitamin industry through its personalized subscription program, and who shares our commitment to health and wellness.”

Jason Brown, Persona Founder and CEO, added, “We are always looking for unique opportunities to expand the availability of our personalized vitamin program with companies that complement our brand, and we have found a strategic partner with XpresSpa. Through XpresSpa’s locations in all major airports, we will be able to give consumers who are on-the-go high-quality and science-backed nutritional supplements to support their wellness goals whether they are on the ground or in the air.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 51 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers’ doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessment is based on scientific research and physician experience, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.mypersona.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations for XpresSpa:

ICR

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8253

Media Relations for Persona:

Persona

LeahK@personanutrition.com

(425) 200-0458



