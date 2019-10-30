Atomera Appoints Duy-Loan Le to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has appointed Duy-Loan Le as a new member of its board of directors. Duy-Loan recently retired from Texas Instruments after 35 years and currently serves on the board of directors at National Instruments Inc., Cree Inc., and Ballard Power Systems Inc.



“Duy-Loan is a deeply experienced semiconductor technologist and proven business leader with tremendous operational and strategic knowledge of the semiconductor supply chain,” said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO, Atomera. “She will be invaluable to Atomera as we continue to bring our licensed customers into production.”

Ms. Le has over three decades of experience in the semiconductor and technology industry and has served in numerous leadership, management and strategic planning positions. She is an accomplished engineer who started her career at Texas Instruments (TI) and two decades later became the first Asian American and the only female in TI’s 89-year history to be awarded their highest title, Senior Fellow. Duy-Loan holds 24 patents.

At Texas Instruments, Duy-Loan directed product and technology development, and qualifications with worldwide engineering teams, led all aspects of product launch execution and high-volume manufacturing, and worked with foundries, partners, and suppliers to support TI’s global business and technical needs.

“This is a very exciting time to join Atomera’s board with the traction they have achieved across the industry,” said Duy-Loan Le. “MST is a product with the potential to solve problems all suppliers are dealing with from the slowdown in Moore’s Law.”

She graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from Bauer College, University of Houston.

Atomera’s Mears Silicon Technology is a patented, quantum-engineered material which can enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today’s electronics.



