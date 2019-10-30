ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals,…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 23, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors that purchased Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Zynerba” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYNE) securities between March 11, 2019 and September 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



All investors who purchased shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. you may, no later than December 23, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1Trial;



the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents; and



as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 18, 2019, during pre-market hours, Zynerba issued a press release.announcing results from the BELIEVE 1 Trial evaluating topical gel Zygel in children and adolescents with DEE (the “September 2019 Press Release”). While Zynerba asserted that Zygel was well-tolerated in the September 2019 Press Release, it also disclosed that, among patients enrolled in the BELIEVE 1 Trial, the rate of treatment emergent adverse events (“TEAEs”) was 96%, the rate of treatment related adverse events (“TRAEs”) was 60%, and there were ten patients who reported serious adverse events (“SAEs”), of which, “two SAEs (lower respiratory tract infection and status epilepticus) were determined to be possibly related to treatment.”



On this news, Zynerba’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 21.77%, to close at $8.84 per share on September 18, 2019.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

