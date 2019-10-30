HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter 2019 financial results will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com/ .

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of June 30, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, loans held for investment of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion and stockholders’ equity of $340 million. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back nearly 100 years.

CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.