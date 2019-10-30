Entasis Therapeutics Appoints Dr. David Altarac as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Robin Isaacs to Retire at the End of the Year

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision antibacterials to treat serious drug-resistant infections, today announced the appointment of David Altarac, M.D., MPA as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 4, 2019. In conjunction, Robin Isaacs, M.D., who has served as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer since July 2015, announced his plans to retire at the end of 2019. Dr. Isaacs will continue as an advisor to the Company as the Phase 3 programs move toward regulatory review.



Dr. Altarac is an industry leader in R&D across multiple therapy areas and is recognized as a strategic biopharmaceutical leader. Over the course of a 20+ year career, he has led multiple new drug approvals in major global markets as well as many product extensions in global emerging and secondary markets.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Altarac will be responsible for leading clinical development for Entasis’ lead programs, sulbactam-durlobactam and zoliflodacin, both of which are undergoing global Phase 3 trials. In addition, he will lead Medical Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality and Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Altarac will also lead the advancement of ETX0282CPDP clinical development and the expansion of the Company’s pipeline of pathogen-targeted antimicrobials.

Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer, Entasis Therapeutics, said, “We are truly delighted to welcome David to the team. As our lead programs advance through late-stage development, David’s broad expertise and experience in biopharmaceutical R&D will help drive our strategy and prepare for commercialization, while ensuring quality and patient safety. We thank Robin for his years of dedication, insightfulness, and expertise that drove forward our pathogen-targeted antibacterial programs and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity.”

Dr. Altarac added, “Entasis is spearheading a new model for antibiotic development and commercialization, making use of the latest technologies to deliver transformative treatments for patients with the highest unmet medical needs. I look forward to working closely with the team to translate ground-breaking science into meaningful new antimicrobials and to continue building our pipeline of innovative programs.”

Prior to joining Entasis, Dr. Altarac was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, Global Drug Safety and R&D Quality and Compliance at Shire. Prior to joining Shire, Dr. Altarac spent two years as VP, Regulatory Affairs at NeoStem and more than 13 years at Merck & Company, where he served on multiple senior leadership teams and held roles of increasing responsibility. David holds an M.D. degree from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York, a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) degree from New York University, and a B.A. in Chemistry from the State University of New York at Binghamton, New York. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com

Entasis Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

