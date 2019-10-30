Highly Anticipated New Political Thriller, "The Salvation Project," to Launch at National Press Club's Annual Book Fair

Book Life Calls It "Memorable" Is It Real, Or Is It Fantasy

Rothstein takes high stakes political espionage to a very contemporary, credibly scary, and absolutely addictive level.” — Pacific Reviews

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One hundred authors will be on hand at the National Press Club Friday, November 1, for the Club's annual Book Fair. Money raised at the event supports the Club's Journalism Institute and its advocacy for freedom of the press. Doors open to the public for the annual gala at 5:30 p.m.

Among the literary offerings will be Joe Rothstein's highly anticipated new political thriller, "The Salvation Project." Pacific Reviews says "The Salvation Project" conjures memories of great past thrillers, Richard Condon's "Manchurian Candidate," and Steven King's "Dead Zone." But Pacific Reviews adds, "Far from simply imitating those books, Rothstein takes high stakes political espionage to a very contemporary, credibly scary, and absolutely addictive level."

Rothstein's earlier political thriller, "The Latina President and The Conspiracy to Destroy Her," introduced Isabel Aragon Tennyson--"Tenny"--a charismatic Mexican-American heiress as U.S. President. Tenny is back in the "Salvation Project," this time confronted by a more ruthless international conspiracy with a literally killer agenda that would change America forever.

"The Salvation Project" will go on sale generally November 3.

"I'm really pleased that the National Press Club selected 'The Salvation Project,' as one of literary works featured in the Book Fair," said Rothstein. "Support for freedom of the press is vital at any time, and particularly now, when it is under such intense assault in so many parts of the world. Fearless, enterprising journalism has never been more important



