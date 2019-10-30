The High Commission of India, Abuja, invites applications from suitable candidates for the post of Marketing Investigator.

Pay scale for the post is USD 620-1525. The remuneration package will include 21 working days of annual leave.

Job includes promotion of trade and investment between India and Nigeria through facilitation of business contacts; coordination with business chambers; marketing; organizing business events; conducting market surveys; arranging visits of business and official delegations to Nigeria preparation of bilateral trade data; handling trade queries, etc. The incumbent is also supposed to perform other duties as directed from time to time.

Candidates fulfilling the following requirements are welcome to apply:

Educational qualifications - The candidates should have a minimum qualification of Graduation/Higher National Diploma. Candidates with Diploma in Marketing/Business Administration and training in combination with professional experience will be given preference.

Language proficiency - Excellent English, both written and spoken

Computer skills - MS office, Excel and IT/computer administration including soft and hardware skills, management of outlook.

Experience - 2-5 years of experience in Marketing/Business establishments, office work and maintenance of office records and files.

Abilities - Good team player, Intercultural competence, Pro-active approach. Ability to prioritize and deal with multiple tasks.

Age - Maximum 30 years

Last Date: Interested candidates are invited to send their complete resume, with copies of certificates including police clearance certificate and a latest photograph by 31st October, 2019 in a closed envelope superscribed as “Application for the Post of Marketing Investigator” to the following address:

Attaché (Admn), High Commission of India, 364, Cadastral Zone, CBD, FCT, Abuja

Please note that short-listed candidates will be called for personal interview tentatively scheduled on November 4-5, 2019. No transport or other assistance/reimbursement will be provided for appearing in the interview.



